Khamzat was a one round fighter before Whittaker and he still is

MarioLemieux
Sep 8, 2024
I'm not saying that he can't win a round past round 1 but he loses his danger factor X 10 after the first round where most of the true greats have great gas tanks and remain dangerous.
Guys like Burns and Usman made him look very mortal because they had the ground games to go past the first. I thought Rob would too but apparently not.
The question is, how many other guys in Khamzat's size range survive the first round blitz?
