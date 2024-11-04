Khamzat was a one round fighter before Whittaker and he still is

He isn't a one round fighter per se, but you do have a point about his diminished ability after the first round.



There are loads of 3 round fights where the other fighter would have won if it had gone 5. That happened with Rose vs Erin just last night. I believe the same happens to Kham. That hard charging first round gets even harder to follow up when you have a 4th and 5th round to last through. Kham does a great job in the first, but questions remain about the sustainability of that as a strategy.



GSP has actually commented on Kham's strategy, and basically said that while Kham is talented, he will not win consistently as a champion fighting that way. GSP is impressed with his talent but was not impressed with his performance.