I'm usually not very confident in big fights since I tend to always be wrong when I am, but I'm fairly confident as well that Rob wins. DDP had some success on top of Whitaker for a short time, but who has really been able to take down Whitaker and conrol him? I just don't see it happening from Khamzat. On the feet, I just feel that Whitaker will outdo him and win by either a dominant decision (like 49-46 or so) or a stoppage late in the fight. With this said, now would be a great time for all of you to put your money on Khamzat since I'll probably be wrong again.