Whittaker looking confident and ready to "hunt down" Khamzat

Robert Whittaker Plans To 'Hunt Down' Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 Robert Whittaker (26-7) plans to take the fight to Khamzat Chimaev (13-0) in their upcoming matchup at UFC 308.

Not sure if anyone commented on this or not yet. Whittaker looks confident. I like how he adds "I hope he's ready, cause I am." Should be a great fight. I hope Khamzat shows up and makes weight, and I hope we get a full 25 minute fight. If we do, it's gonna be a banger I think.