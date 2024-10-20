Whittaker looking confident and ready to "hunt down" Khamzat

www.sherdog.com

Robert Whittaker Plans To 'Hunt Down' Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Robert Whittaker (26-7) plans to take the fight to Khamzat Chimaev (13-0) in their upcoming matchup at UFC 308.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Not sure if anyone commented on this or not yet. Whittaker looks confident. I like how he adds "I hope he's ready, cause I am." Should be a great fight. I hope Khamzat shows up and makes weight, and I hope we get a full 25 minute fight. If we do, it's gonna be a banger I think.
 
Hell yeah, looking forward to this fight and the longer this fight goes, the more it favors Whittaker.
 
I am thinking Whitaker as well, late TKO
 
