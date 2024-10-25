I think Khamzat winning via decision a very realistic outcome for UFC308

Most of the discussion around Whitaker vs Khamzat revolves around the idea that the fight can basically go two ways. Either Khamzat finishes Whitaker in the first 2 rounds or Whitaker weathers the storm and wins via decision or finish in round 4 or 5. Khamzat blew his load against Usman in round 1 and ended up winning round 3 of that fight. Im assuming Khazmat paces himself at least slightly better for this fight because it's 5 rounds, but I still expect him to still blow his load early. However, if he wins rounds 1 & 2, I could very well see him gritting his teeth and make some of the later rounds close. In this scenario, he would only need to win 1 out of the 3 last three rounds (especially if he gets a 10-8 in round 1).



I don't do any sports betting, but has anyone looked at the numbers on this? Khamzat is favored (-240ish) to win, but the over/under 2.5 rounds is -110. This means that Khamzat has a 70% chance of winning the fight, but the fight only has a 50% chance of lasting under 2.5 rounds.

This discrepancy probably either means that Kamzat actually wins the later rounds or finishes Whitaker in rounds 3, 4 and 5 (LOL). I think the much more probable outcome between the two is that Khamzat wins via decision rather than a finish later on.



But alas, I am just a whitebelt so I'm probably wrong.