Bear Faced Liar said: He cant even beat Tibau convincingly and you think he can be competitive with Khamzat?



We dont even know the context of these "tapes". For all we know the bigger guys have just gone through a full workout before tussling with a fresh Khabib. Click to expand...

Khabib did better against Tibau than Khamzat did against Burns and Khabib was only 23 way pre prime. Burns is an ex LW too and Khamzat did nothing with the grappling and got dropped a few times, plus Tibau was roided to the gills and had some of the best TDD in UFC history.Tibau was the favourite against Khabib too and Khazmat was a massive favourite over Burns.