I'm pretty much done with Khamzat and Shavkat

TheTribalQueef

TheTribalQueef

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 29, 2023
Messages
519
Reaction score
496
These guys have been the next big thing for about 4 years now and still now world title or even a title shot. We've been talking about these dudes for 4 fucking years and none of them have amounted to shit and Khamzat even resorted to becoming a journeyman. I could have sworn at least one of these guys would be champions right now and that if Khamzat or someone moved up that we'd be talking about a super fight between these two but nope, nothing.

On a side note, does anyone know whats going on with this site, ever since they had that update a couple years back I've had to refesh the page like 10 times to sign in.
 
Journeyman? He's facing Whittaker tomorrow in a title eliminator, and is still undefeated. Weird timing to be done with him.

I also don't think he got sick on purpose the times he's pulled out from fights. Now he seems to have addressed his issues with overtraining, etc, so should be more active again from now on.
 
4egjtb.gif
 
Both are great fighters that's not the issue and that's not why they aren't champs . Neither fights that much.
 
Streeter said:
Both are grwat fighters that's not the issue and that's not why they aren't champs . Neither fights that much
Click to expand...
That's the issue just yesterday these guys were 26 and now all of a sudden they're 30 and have like no fights, I undertand Khamzat had that health issue but that doesn't explain all the extra time he took off.
 
Spath said:
Uhh… Khamzat is fighting Whittaker tomorrow and the winner is pretty much granted a title shot.

Shavkat is fighting for the welterweight title in his next fight.

Are you baiting for some kind of reactions here with this shit or are you just dim-witted?
Click to expand...
Nah man I'm just saying that I don't like the hype with these guys died years ago, I'm rooting for whittaker tommorow and I don't think Shavkats going to beat belal.
 
Yeah odd timing.
Im annoyed with khamzat but in shavkats case haven't most fighters been ducking him?

Also war whittaker!
 
Both these guys are trash fighters. Cody McKenzie would KTFO both these cans in the same night.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Khamzat Chimaev or Shavkat Rakhmonov - Who will become champion first?
2
Replies
37
Views
733
ColinAlbano
C
BoxingFan653
Any reason why Shavkat hasn't fought all year?
Replies
14
Views
488
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO
J
It's crazy how Khamzat and Darren Till have never won a title, while Pereira is a 2 division champ with multiple title defenses
Replies
4
Views
265
pride_rules
pride_rules
U
Alex Pereira is everything we all thought Khamzat Chimaev was gonna be
Replies
16
Views
576
Axe720
Axe720

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,473
Messages
56,392,344
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top