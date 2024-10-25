I'm pretty much done with Khamzat and Shavkat

These guys have been the next big thing for about 4 years now and still now world title or even a title shot. We've been talking about these dudes for 4 fucking years and none of them have amounted to shit and Khamzat even resorted to becoming a journeyman. I could have sworn at least one of these guys would be champions right now and that if Khamzat or someone moved up that we'd be talking about a super fight between these two but nope, nothing.



