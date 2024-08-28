Media Kevin Iole to Dana White at press conference: "You had Reyes winning that fight (vs. Jones), you said he won" Dana backs off.

That was a fun press conference. Even John Morgan started swinging at Dana.
 
Also, it's nice to see Dana shut up, but I don't agree with Iole's reasoning. Someone can still be the GOAT and lose a fight.
 
“Jon jones has always been willing to fight anybody”
Well that’s a fucking lie. Lol
7rfwKxzvH22cg.webp
 
Journalists are seriously stupid. The argument against Jones is not difficult to make.

It's not only that he last fought 18 months ago. He has 1 fight in 4 and a half years. Not a single journalist in that press conference brought that up. That's one win in 54 months.

Let that sink in:

He has fought once in 4.5 years.

Granted, that was a win against Cyril Gane for the vacant HW title, making it his second title.

In the same amount of time, Islam Makachev has had 8 wins. Winning a title, beating the FW champion, defending his title three times.
 
AmonTobin said:
“Jon jones has always been willing to fight anybody”
LIAR.
Such a ridiculous attempt to rewrite history by Dana.

Remember Dana's reaction in 2012 when Jones turned down Sonnen as a short notice replacement for when Hendo was injured? Well apparently Dana doesn't.

https://www.mmafighting.com/2012/8/...anceled-event-jon-jones-greg-jackson-murdered

"Jon Jones is a guy a lot of fans don't like, and I don't think this is going to make him any more popular. Lorenzo Fertitta and I are disgusted with Jon Jones and Greg Jackson."


"I don't know why a guy who is a world champion and considered by many the pound for pound best wouldn't fight anybody. It's baffling to me. I've never seen it by anyone else."
What a POS Dana is.

His love of Jones has gone WAY too far.

If you don’t wash Jones’ balls.. You’re fucking stupid. That’s literally what Dana says.

Say that to my face. My living doesn’t depend on you, and I’m not afraid of you.

As for Jones..

1724817729942.gif
 
