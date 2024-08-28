dana was calling all the media guys stupid for not listing jones as the p4pKevin Iole was Dana's lapdog for the longest time. What happened?
Kayfabe.Kevin Iole was Dana's lapdog for the longest time. What happened?
Thanks for posting that! Also, three minutes in and I realized Dana is one of those people I just cannot listen to.
Such a ridiculous attempt to rewrite history by Dana.“Jon jones has always been willing to fight anybody”
LIAR.
"Jon Jones is a guy a lot of fans don't like, and I don't think this is going to make him any more popular. Lorenzo Fertitta and I are disgusted with Jon Jones and Greg Jackson."
"I don't know why a guy who is a world champion and considered by many the pound for pound best wouldn't fight anybody. It's baffling to me. I've never seen it by anyone else."