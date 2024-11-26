usernamee said: it's funny how fights are just wiped out of my memory, had no recollection of them fighting then looked it up and remembered it



I think RDR looks so damn clumsy on his feet and seems to be better at getting takedowns up close from the clinch and Holland can work quite well behind long range straight punches Click to expand...

This is his third fight back at MW, where he started out in the UFC. The only bad move is him getting someone with the potential to be a ranked guy, since Kevin is very much a known quantity nowadays in terms of potential.Reinier has an ugly style but he's gritty enough to make it work, and I think Holland will hate that. It's not like Kevin has the death touch either, I do expect him to tag RDR and maybe get ahead early, but they'll find themselves up close sooner or later at which point I expect Kevin to concede a takedown and either get controlled or choked.