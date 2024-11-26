News Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder set for UFC 311 on Jan 18th

CatchtheseHands said:
Why would they make this? Holland is going to get grapple fucked if he doesn't KO RDR before it goes to the ground. This is some awful match making.
interesting, my first thought was that they've seen enough of RDR, realized he ain't going to do much, and now have Dana's favourite boy Holland get a brutal KO
 
usernamee said:
interesting, my first thought was that they've seen enough of RDR, realized he ain't going to do much, and now have Dana's favourite boy Holland get a brutal KO
Interesting how you see it that way. Kevin can most certainly win if it stays on the feet but if RDR gets him down it's a guaranteed game over.
 
usernamee said:
interesting, my first thought was that they've seen enough of RDR, realized he ain't going to do much, and now have Dana's favourite boy Holland get a brutal KO
I think the opposite, they saw how Dolidze ran him over on the mat and figured that RDR would be able to notch another win here. Not like Holland's takedown defense ever got better, he just started fighting way more strikers.
 
Thesnake101 said:
I think the opposite, they saw how Dolidze ran him over on the mat and figured that RDR would be able to notch another win here. Not like Holland's takedown defense ever got better, he just started fighting way more strikers.
it's funny how fights are just wiped out of my memory, had no recollection of them fighting then looked it up and remembered it

I think RDR looks so damn clumsy on his feet and seems to be better at getting takedowns up close from the clinch and Holland can work quite well behind long range straight punches
 
Holland vs Netherlands

james-franco-wait-what.gif
 
usernamee said:
interesting, my first thought was that they've seen enough of RDR, realized he ain't going to do much, and now have Dana's favourite boy Holland get a brutal KO
Huh. My first thought was RDR was getting the grappling yellow brick road that Khamzat got (not saying Khamzat and RDR are anything alike as fighters, just that they both depend on grappling).
 
Guy LeDouche said:
Holland at MW? That’s a bad move
This is his third fight back at MW, where he started out in the UFC. The only bad move is him getting someone with the potential to be a ranked guy, since Kevin is very much a known quantity nowadays in terms of potential.
usernamee said:
it's funny how fights are just wiped out of my memory, had no recollection of them fighting then looked it up and remembered it

I think RDR looks so damn clumsy on his feet and seems to be better at getting takedowns up close from the clinch and Holland can work quite well behind long range straight punches
Reinier has an ugly style but he's gritty enough to make it work, and I think Holland will hate that. It's not like Kevin has the death touch either, I do expect him to tag RDR and maybe get ahead early, but they'll find themselves up close sooner or later at which point I expect Kevin to concede a takedown and either get controlled or choked.
 
Big fight. If Holland refuses to grapple he should win easily, but he often makes bad decisions.
 
I wish Holland stayed at 170. I just want to see him at his natural weight. He does have an avenue to win this if he can keep it standing but I see RDR winning by getting him down
 
Good fight for Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Imho but Holland holds the gate closed
 
Would rather RDR vs a grappler & Holland vs a striker, but okay I guess. 2 solid names that help this pretty deep card.

Surprised they haven't announced the Islam/Arman 2 fight. Makes me think Islam wants to push it back another month or 5. I wouldn't be shocked if DDP, Poaton, or Topuria headlined instead.
 
Great match. Didn't they they would add another mid/above mid fight to this card. Glad to see
 
