Why would they make this? Holland is going to get grapple fucked if he doesn't KO RDR before it goes to the ground. This is some awful match making.
Interesting how you see it that way. Kevin can most certainly win if it stays on the feet but if RDR gets him down it's a guaranteed game over.
I think the opposite, they saw how Dolidze ran him over on the mat and figured that RDR would be able to notch another win here. Not like Holland's takedown defense ever got better, he just started fighting way more strikers.
Huh. My first thought was RDR was getting the grappling yellow brick road that Khamzat got (not saying Khamzat and RDR are anything alike as fighters, just that they both depend on grappling).
This is his third fight back at MW, where he started out in the UFC. The only bad move is him getting someone with the potential to be a ranked guy, since Kevin is very much a known quantity nowadays in terms of potential.
Reinier has an ugly style but he's gritty enough to make it work, and I think Holland will hate that. It's not like Kevin has the death touch either, I do expect him to tag RDR and maybe get ahead early, but they'll find themselves up close sooner or later at which point I expect Kevin to concede a takedown and either get controlled or choked.
I think RDR looks so damn clumsy on his feet and seems to be better at getting takedowns up close from the clinch and Holland can work quite well behind long range straight punches