Kayla Harrison Weigh In at PFL vs UFC

How good is Larissa Pacheco? How did she beat this science experiment?



It's fucking crazy that the baddest woman on the planet(currently active) and the baddest man are both on PFL. PFL should be calling out UFC every fucking week. If somehow Stipe ends up with the belt, UFC looks like a fucking joke. And if the serial ducker who got called out by the boss, keeps the belt, same. What a shitshow....