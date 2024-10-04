Kayla Harrison Weigh In at PFL vs UFC

Is it the same woman???

Can we show Rumble when he tried to cosplay being a WW versus when he fought Arlovski?....

Just wondering if they looked the same.
 
Ketlen looking more and more tempting. Not sure Kayla won't gas in the first 2 minutes
 
How good is Larissa Pacheco? How did she beat this science experiment?

It's fucking crazy that the baddest woman on the planet(currently active) and the baddest man are both on PFL. PFL should be calling out UFC every fucking week. If somehow Stipe ends up with the belt, UFC looks like a fucking joke. And if the serial ducker who got called out by the boss, keeps the belt, same. What a shitshow....
 
How good is Larissa Pacheco? How did she beat this science experiment?

It's fucking crazy that the baddest woman on the planet(currently active) and the baddest man are both on PFL. PFL should be calling out UFC every fucking week. If somehow Stipe ends up with the belt, UFC looks like a fucking joke. And if the serial ducker who got called out by the boss, keeps the belt, same. What a shitshow....
Unfortunately PFL sucks at selling their own stuff.
 
