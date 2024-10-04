svmr_db
PFL co-founder Donn Davis continues to claim that Kayla Harrison went to the UFC to avoid fights with Larissa Pacheco and Cris Cyborg.
After a past interview where Davis compared one of the PFL’s biggest stars in the history of the promotion to Kevin Durant, as opposed to a LeBron James, following Harrison’s departure for the UFC earlier this year, Davis doubled down on those comments when Din Thomas said he had some “choice words” when addressing the two-time Olympic champion.
“Choice words, I wouldn’t describe it,” Davis said on Sirius XM’s MMA Today. “We brought Kayla into MMA from the Olympics. Developed her into a [17-1] star, two-time champion, and one of the greatest women [fighters], top-five in the sport today. Nothing but pride for that, and nothing but respect for Kayla. As a competitor, to build the company, I want every great fighter here. I want every fighter here. ... So I’m disappointed we couldn’t keep Kayla here for, what I think, are the two biggest fights of her legacy, [and] career — avenging Pacheco and winning the championship, and beating Cyborg, who’s the greatest ever.
“I think those are the two toughest fights ahead of Kayla. I don’t like that she ran from those. I don’t like that, and that she ran to a brand to validate herself. I think so highly of Kayla Harrison, she doesn’t need a brand to validate her. She’s that great. Some fighters need a brand to validate them. Some employees need a validation of a brand, some people need to wear clothes or jewelry to validate them. And other people are so strong that their actual actions and accomplishments validate themselves. That’s how highly I think of her, so that disappointed me.”
Harrison decimated former champion Holly Holm in her octagon debut at April’s UFC 300 event, and she faces Ketlen Vieira this Saturday at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. The only MMA loss for Harrison came via decision to Pacheco at the PFL World Championships card in November 2022. Harrison had already defeated Pacheco twice before their trilogy fight.
