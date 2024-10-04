I wouldn't say she "ran" exactly.



But it was the right time for her to go the UFC. In the UFC, she's fighting at BW and the UFC BW division is a fuck ton easier than the divisions she was fighting in for PFL.



I mean, Pachecho and Mohktina would easily be in the top 3 or champions in UFC's BW div.



Pachecho beat her last time they fought, and could very well do so again. In the PFL, the million is obviously amazing, but she's likely not getting paid all that much per fight. If she loses, it wouldn't have been worth it.



Now in the UFC she can become champ and make big money every fight, and she only has to worry about bums like Pena and Champington and Ketlen "2 rounds of cardio and then get mauled by Pannie of all people" Veira.