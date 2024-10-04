Media Donn Davis: Kayla Harrison "ran" from Cyborg & Pacheco to go to the UFC

PFL co-founder Donn Davis continues to claim that Kayla Harrison went to the UFC to avoid fights with Larissa Pacheco and Cris Cyborg.

After a past interview where Davis compared one of the PFL’s biggest stars in the history of the promotion to Kevin Durant, as opposed to a LeBron James, following Harrison’s departure for the UFC earlier this year, Davis doubled down on those comments when Din Thomas said he had some “choice words” when addressing the two-time Olympic champion.

“Choice words, I wouldn’t describe it,” Davis said on Sirius XM’s MMA Today. “We brought Kayla into MMA from the Olympics. Developed her into a [17-1] star, two-time champion, and one of the greatest women [fighters], top-five in the sport today. Nothing but pride for that, and nothing but respect for Kayla. As a competitor, to build the company, I want every great fighter here. I want every fighter here. ... So I’m disappointed we couldn’t keep Kayla here for, what I think, are the two biggest fights of her legacy, [and] career — avenging Pacheco and winning the championship, and beating Cyborg, who’s the greatest ever.

“I think those are the two toughest fights ahead of Kayla. I don’t like that she ran from those. I don’t like that, and that she ran to a brand to validate herself. I think so highly of Kayla Harrison, she doesn’t need a brand to validate her. She’s that great. Some fighters need a brand to validate them. Some employees need a validation of a brand, some people need to wear clothes or jewelry to validate them. And other people are so strong that their actual actions and accomplishments validate themselves. That’s how highly I think of her, so that disappointed me.”

Harrison decimated former champion Holly Holm in her octagon debut at April’s UFC 300 event, and she faces Ketlen Vieira this Saturday at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. The only MMA loss for Harrison came via decision to Pacheco at the PFL World Championships card in November 2022. Harrison had already defeated Pacheco twice before their trilogy fight.
It'd be nice to see prime Cyborg or prime Amanda vs current Kayla. Even if Amanda decided to go back, train very well... I think prime Cyborg and Amanda are the only ones who could defeat Kayla. Maybe Valentina as well if she gets in the weight...
 
In Donn Davis' mind the MMA world missing out on a 4th fight between Larissa Pacheco & Kayla Harrison is equal or greater to missing out on Fedor Emelianenko vs Randy Couture or Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson. <lmao>
 
I wouldn't say she "ran" exactly.

But it was the right time for her to go the UFC. In the UFC, she's fighting at BW and the UFC BW division is a fuck ton easier than the divisions she was fighting in for PFL.

I mean, Pachecho and Mohktina would easily be in the top 3 or champions in UFC's BW div.

Pachecho beat her last time they fought, and could very well do so again. In the PFL, the million is obviously amazing, but she's likely not getting paid all that much per fight. If she loses, it wouldn't have been worth it.

Now in the UFC she can become champ and make big money every fight, and she only has to worry about bums like Pena and Champington and Ketlen "2 rounds of cardio and then get mauled by Pannie of all people" Veira.
 
Meh. She already won the million bucks a trillion times. Time for the only medal that is truly valued in MMA, a UFC belt.
 
