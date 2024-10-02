Just dreamed Jones loses

I never have MMA dreams. The dream is kind of faded and fuzzy now but I just clearly remember Jones losing by guillotine. And I'm pretty sure it starts with him getting caught on the feet first where he gets rocked and is trying to survive but the fight eventually goes to the floor and thats where he gets submitted. It was a big shock. I dont remember who the fighter was that beat him but I remember it being a kind of unlikely opponent. Dont think it was Stipe. I seem to remember them having light brown skin. Mightve been Pereira.

What makes this weirder is, immediately upon waking up from it, I go to manias front page and see this today https://www.mmamania.com/2024/10/2/...-ankalaev-prove-his-ground-game-after-ufc-307

An article about Alex wanting to prove his ground game with this image

1727903818155.png




Save this thread in case it happens
 
Be funnier if Jones knocked Alex completely out cold and ended his career at the tender age of 38.
 
I’ve had dreams associated with the UFC before. But they were all about the women. Fighters, ring girls..

Had one about Ronda one time. I hit the shower the minute I woke up. I just felt dirty.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
I’ve had dreams associated with the UFC before. But they were all about the women. Fighters, ring girls..

Had one about Ronda one time. I hit the shower the minute I woke up. I just felt dirty.
Click to expand...
I bet that just turned it into a recurring dream.
You poor bastard!

Does poor bastard really mean this?

poor bastard

a guy who's in such a shitty situation that you feel sorry for him, even if you hate his fucking guts.
Do you have to hate someones guts to use it?
I might be using it wrong.
 
Enjoy it. Thats the closest you and hater nation will ever come to seeing it you greatness hating heretics.
 
He might lose but by guillotine is probably the least likely outcome possible. Stipe has never submitted anyone, not even sure he's tried to.
 
