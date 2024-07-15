Law Judge Cannon dismisses classified documents case against Trump

From Washington Post:

The federal judge overseeing the classified documents charges against former president Donald Trump has dismissed the indictment on the grounds that special counsel Jack Smith was improperly appointed, according to a new court filing Monday.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s ruling is a remarkable win for Trump, whose lawyers have thrown longshot argument after longshot argument to dismiss the case. Other courts have rejected similar arguments to the one that he made in Florida about Smith’s unlawful appointment.

“Upon careful study of the foundational challenges raised in the Motion, the Court is convinced that Special Counsel’s Smith’s prosecution of this action breaches two structural cornerstones of our constitutional scheme—the role of Congress in the appointment of constitutional officers, and the role of Congress in authorizing expenditures by law,” Cannon concluded in her 93-page order.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

As far as I understand, Jack Smith has the ability to appeal this with the 11th circuit, who have harshly criticized and overruled Aileen Cannon previously. I hope he also has the ability to demand her complete removal.
 
4 months is a long time, but at this point it does seem as if the dems lawfare attack against President Trump is falling apart at the seams. With that failing and him literally dodging bullets over the weekend I wonder what their next plan of attack is?
 
Noveltymortar said:
4 months is a long time, but at this point it does seem as if the dems lawfare attack against President Trump is falling apart at the seams. With that failing and him literally dodging bullets over the weekend I wonder what their next plan of attack is?
i mean, this has clearly been politically coordinated to get the case dismissed.
 
Noveltymortar said:
Electrified sharks obviously. Trump's only fear.
 
kflo said:
i mean, this has clearly been politically coordinated to get the case dismissed.
She's a Trump advocate in robes. What was she doing for the past however many months this has been? She just discovered Jack Smith was improperly appointed all of a sudden? lmao.
 
HOLA said:
She's a Trump advocate in robes. What was she doing for the past however many months this has been? She just discovered Jack Smith was improperly appointed all of a sudden? lmao.
obviously the SC has the assist on this one.
 
Rational Poster said:
Falling on her sword for Trump, that's cute.
She's young. Early 40's. And judges like to work until they're 9000. She could have a long career ahead of her. It's possible this works out really well for her. Who knows. Supreme Court. Maybe a spot on Fox News. It's also possible this completely blows up in her face. It's a hell of a gambit, that's for sure.
 
