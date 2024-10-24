HOLA
Aileen Cannon being considered as Donald Trump's AG sparks fury: "Insane"
Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed all charges against former President Donald Trump in his federal classified documents case.
www.newsweek.com
Donald Trump's inclusion of Aileen Cannon as a possible attorney general candidate is "insane", a former Watergate prosecutor has said in response to reports the former president is considering the judge for the job if he wins the presidency.
ABC News reported on Tuesday that Cannon's name appears on a document the network had reviewed titled 'Transition Planning: Legal Principles,' which "lists potential staffing for the White House counsel's office, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and U.S. attorneys' offices."
In July, Cannon, a Trump appointee, dismissed all federal charges against the former president in his classified documents case after ruling that the chief prosecutor, Jack Smith, was illegally appointed...
Trump was facing 40 federal charges in Cannon's court over his alleged handling of sensitive materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House in January 2021. He was also accused of obstructing efforts by federal authorities to retrieve them...
In her dismissal of the charges on July 15, Cannon noted that there is no constitutional backing for appointing Smith, a "private citizen", as a Department of Justice prosecutor in charge of Trump's federal indictments.
Smith is now appealing that decision to a federal appellate court in Florida.
"The document was drafted by Trump's top advisers with input from Boris Epshteyn, who oversees Trump's legal team and is one of Trump's most trusted advisers," ABC reported.
"Cannon's name appears second after former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, according to the document reviewed by ABC News, which includes nearly a dozen potential candidates for attorney general," ABC reported.