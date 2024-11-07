Oh, I think he can keep most of those.



Granted, he’ll “end the Ukraine war” by stopping finding to Ukraine and letting Russia steamroll them, thereby weakening NATO and emboldening Russia, both things Trump enjoys doing anyway.



But yeah, he’ll almost certainly pass boneheaded tariffs that cripple farmers and harm the working class like last time, there will FOR SURE be tax cuts for the wealthy, he’s absolutely sacking Jack “The GOAT” Smith—protecting himself from prosecution is the actual reason he was running, after all—and he slashed climate, air and water regulations last time and will do so again.



One he won’t keep is no abortion ban—whether it’s done by legislature or Project 2025 dictator style, they are going to make women’s lives hell.