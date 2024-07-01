Jones silent about UFC 303

Yeah yeah thanks LudwigGus from those days would have smashed Poatan to smithereens.
Gus fought for the belt 3 times.
Calling him a journeyman is a bad take.
Gus outwrestled Jan with ease. The prime version of him would easily be the best wrestler in today's division and he's a striker. People are delusional about how bad the wrestling at 205 is right now.
Gus outwrestled Jan with ease. The prime version of him would easily be the best wrestler in today's division and he's a striker. People are delusional about how bad the wrestling at 205 is right now.
We used to have:
Jones
DC
Rumble
Ryan Bader
Phil Davis
Corey Anderson
Glover
Gus
All competing in the same division. All of those fighters are better at wrestling than anyone competing today.
You are quite the comedian, Gus never got a belt.
your obsession with fighters that are more accomplished than poatan is cringe.Is he afraid of Poatan's power?
Look what journeyman Gus did to him
Imagine Poatan
He actually wasn't silent.