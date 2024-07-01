Jones silent about UFC 303

blaseblase said: Gus outwrestled Jan with ease. The prime version of him would easily be the best wrestler in today's division and he's a striker. People are delusional about how bad the wrestling at 205 is right now.



We used to have:

Jones

DC

Rumble

Ryan Bader

Phil Davis

Corey Anderson

Glover

Gus



All competing in the same division. All of those fighters are better at wrestling than anyone competing today. Click to expand...

Correct.The only clowns who refuse to admit the LHW division is weaker today than it was 20 years ago are Poatan fanboys.1.Wand2.Rampage3.Arona4.Shogun5.Lil Nog6.Randy7.Chuck8. Tito9. Vitor10.OvereemAnyone who thinks Alex would blow through this division is clueless. There are guys here he can beat but there are guys here who could beat him too. There are guys here who could surprise him and there are guys here who could take him down and not let him up.Crazy to think that the UFC LHW division in 2024 is weaker than it was in 2004.