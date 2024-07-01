  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jones silent about UFC 303

Is he afraid of Poatan's power?

Look what journeyman Gus did to him

images


Imagine Poatan
 
Jones may never fights again but one thing is certain he will never fight at LHW again.
 
He wants to beat miocic then stall another year which is why he wants Alex to fight Aspinall first lol
 
Gus outwrestled Jan with ease. The prime version of him would easily be the best wrestler in today's division and he's a striker. People are delusional about how bad the wrestling at 205 is right now.

We used to have:
Jones
DC
Rumble
Ryan Bader
Phil Davis
Corey Anderson
Glover
Gus

All competing in the same division. All of those fighters are better at wrestling than anyone competing today.
 
Whoah, i like Jones but for him to ask Poatan to handle Aspinall for him is pretty weird and says a lot
 
Jones
DC
Rumble
Ryan Bader
Phil Davis
Corey Anderson
Glover
Gus

All competing in the same division. All of those fighters are better at wrestling than anyone competing today.
Correct.

The only clowns who refuse to admit the LHW division is weaker today than it was 20 years ago are Poatan fanboys.

1.Wand
2.Rampage
3.Arona
4.Shogun
5.Lil Nog
6.Randy
7.Chuck
8. Tito
9. Vitor
10.Overeem

Anyone who thinks Alex would blow through this division is clueless. There are guys here he can beat but there are guys here who could beat him too. There are guys here who could surprise him and there are guys here who could take him down and not let him up.

Crazy to think that the UFC LHW division in 2024 is weaker than it was in 2004.
 
Jones
DC
Rumble
Ryan Bader
Phil Davis
Corey Anderson
Glover
Gus

All competing in the same division. All of those fighters are better at wrestling than anyone competing today.
The LHW division today is fun to watch as Alex light people up but the depth of the division is a joke. Literally anyone in their prime on that list would touch UFC gold today.. I mean grandpa Glover did.
 
Imagine being so obsessed that Jon Jones opinion or thoughts on the matter are the first thing you think of after two completely unrelated fighters, in totally different weight classes, fight.
 
