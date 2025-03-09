Ankalaev is the superior striker to Poatan

Portland8242
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 13, 2018
- Messages
- 10,572
- Reaction score
- 21,641
Factually and demonstrably now.
Defensively it was actually comical how much better Ank was seeing Poatan's shots than vice versa. Not only that, but Poatan needed to be saved by the bell at the end of round 2.
When Ank realized how shit Poatan is off the back foot he took that and ran. Ank on the other hand knows how to fight very well off the back foot.
Defensively it was actually comical how much better Ank was seeing Poatan's shots than vice versa. Not only that, but Poatan needed to be saved by the bell at the end of round 2.
When Ank realized how shit Poatan is off the back foot he took that and ran. Ank on the other hand knows how to fight very well off the back foot.