  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Ankalaev is the superior striker to Poatan

Portland8242

Portland8242

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 13, 2018
Messages
10,572
Reaction score
21,641
Factually and demonstrably now.

Defensively it was actually comical how much better Ank was seeing Poatan's shots than vice versa. Not only that, but Poatan needed to be saved by the bell at the end of round 2.

When Ank realized how shit Poatan is off the back foot he took that and ran. Ank on the other hand knows how to fight very well off the back foot.
 
As always when a strikers met a wrestler, Alex was worried about the takedown threat.
 
Feel like Pereira was banking on those calf kicks cashing in but they never really did
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
And being a southpaw with the td threat, reduced alex to calf kicks only.
 
Nothing to do with not wanting to be taken down in the middle of the ring then? Hence why he was back stepping. OP is a Stupid casual with no clue about what he's watching.
 
Frustrating watch, we were all waiting for the Periera onslaught which never came, if you negate the left hook, he's half the fighter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
I think Poatan is trolling Ankalaev lmao
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Squintz
Squintz
Ludwig von Mises
Lots of cope from Poatan fanboys.
Replies
16
Views
196
Kevster
K
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The UFC has been screwing Ankaleav for years. Who else wants to see him take the belt?
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
3K
Hotora86
Hotora86
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
What Would It Take For You To Believe That The UFC is Protecting Poatan from Ankalaev?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Big Tuppy Hole
Big Tuppy Hole
G
The odds are close but is anyone predicting a close fight in the main event?
Replies
11
Views
239
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,021
Messages
57,002,815
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top