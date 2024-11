Only Here for Attachments said: But a champion is paper if they haven't beaten the "actual" champion. Jon is paper for having never beat Franci$, so Tom will be double paper for having never fought Franci$ or Jon.



Unless you have some weird, obscure definition of "paper champ" that I'm unaware of? Click to expand...

There really is no exact definition of a paper champion as it really comes down to circumstances. I believe that if a fighter wins a title by not beating the actual champion, cause they leave, vacate or retire, they have a little more work to do before I can see them as the definitive champion. They are the champion technically, but it's still got the "paper" feel.To me, a fighter needs to defend the belt and then I see them as a legit champ. So if Jon beats Stipe tonight, I will see them him as the definitive champion. And if Tom beats him then there really is no debate.