Jones/Gane/Ngannou

TS,



Jon Jones fought at LHW for ten years not HW. You are making the assumption Jon will be able to implement the same style he used effectively at LHW in what will be a new environment for him.



Just because Jon has always been big enough to fight at HW does not mean he has been ready to fight at HW. Israel Adesanya is potentially the most technically proficient striker in the history of the sport and look how he performed during his attempt at moving up a division. Jan Blachowicz was the better striker in that fight according to every metric we use to gauge performance.



Another way to view a fight with Jones and Gane is to think of how Gane normally fights his opponents at HW and then imagine if Gane tried to instead create chaos the entire fight, create an uncomfortable environment for Jones, because that is the type of fighter Gane is.



The moment Gane feels he has pacified the threat his opponent posed to him he turns into a bully that wont back up until his opponent has been finished. If you want to see how Gane fights when he does not feel his opponent poses a threat watch his first three fights. Gane would not show Jones anywhere near the amount of respect Ngannou would. Francis would likely use the fight to show off some of his technical abilities without real fear of his opponent.



As for how Ngannou/Gane plays out Francis will probably try to force wrestling exchanges on the fence while Gane will stick to his usual strategy of damaging his opponents at kickboxing range until their mobility or power is clearly compromised. I see Gane having a clear edge but if Francis's wrestling and cardio are significantly improved Gane could lose his 0.