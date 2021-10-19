Jones/Gane/Ngannou

Just a theory but how likely is it that we see these men fight in a triangle?

Presumably jones fights the winner of ngannou vs gane and personally I think Gane can win this fight.

if Gane he does win this fight I could see jones beating Gane. As I assume this fight will be more tactical and leaves jones with more opportunity to adjust to the pace of the fight and win in his usual fashion. However, I'm not so sure that jones could last at hw against the sheer force of ngannou at HW, Where I think Gane can weather him.

So basically the way I see it

Gane > Ngannou > Jones > Gane >..........

Anyone think the odds of this playing out are half decent? Or does Francis just run through them both?
 
I’d be pleasantly surprised if Jones actually fought these 2, but assuming he does, I have a hard time seeing him winning.

Ngannou is ridiculously strong and is hard to take down when fresh. Ngannou’s low kicks would do serious damage to Jones and I see him getting a knockout.

Gane is still a little unproven but I’m quite confident that he’s a better striker than Jones. Gane is also a very big guy and although we have limited data, I think Jones would struggle to take him down.

Jones has historically struggled with tall guys. Ngannou is very tall and so is Gane. They both happen to be much bigger men overall, and imo their skill sets would be very difficult for Jones to deal with. Jones is also on the decline and has been for a while now. I also don’t think he’s going to be a good fit at HW. It looks like he’s bulking up and that will only make him slower.

Ngannou vs Gane is a great match up though and I could see it going either way. Right now I’m leaning Gane.
 
TS,

Jon Jones fought at LHW for ten years not HW. You are making the assumption Jon will be able to implement the same style he used effectively at LHW in what will be a new environment for him.

Just because Jon has always been big enough to fight at HW does not mean he has been ready to fight at HW. Israel Adesanya is potentially the most technically proficient striker in the history of the sport and look how he performed during his attempt at moving up a division. Jan Blachowicz was the better striker in that fight according to every metric we use to gauge performance.

Another way to view a fight with Jones and Gane is to think of how Gane normally fights his opponents at HW and then imagine if Gane tried to instead create chaos the entire fight, create an uncomfortable environment for Jones, because that is the type of fighter Gane is.

The moment Gane feels he has pacified the threat his opponent posed to him he turns into a bully that wont back up until his opponent has been finished. If you want to see how Gane fights when he does not feel his opponent poses a threat watch his first three fights. Gane would not show Jones anywhere near the amount of respect Ngannou would. Francis would likely use the fight to show off some of his technical abilities without real fear of his opponent.

As for how Ngannou/Gane plays out Francis will probably try to force wrestling exchanges on the fence while Gane will stick to his usual strategy of damaging his opponents at kickboxing range until their mobility or power is clearly compromised. I see Gane having a clear edge but if Francis's wrestling and cardio are significantly improved Gane could lose his 0.
 
The thing is:
1) We have no idea what Jones will look like at HW, and after 2 years not fighting.
2) We have no idea where Gane limits are, since he hasn't shown any weakness.
3) We may haven't seen the full extent of Ngannou's progress.

So it's extremely hard to make an informed prediction on any matchup here.

And that's assuming Jones ever fights again.
 
Exactly how i see it going:
Jones can outpoint gane
Gane can outpoint ngannou
Jones probably can’t stand up to ngannous size and power.
It is a boxing saying, but “styles make fights”
 
Jones is Deontay wilder of MMA, in more ways than one: from the woman beating, to the God complex, same body type, both sons of preachers, long undefeated record and ability to use his length/size to beat up on much smaller men. As soon as both were in there vs similar or larger men, they looked awfully different. Unlike Deontay, Jones is afraid of taking on these big heavyweight challenges and will not fight his "Fury" (aka Gane or Ngannou). If Jones refused to not cheat and fight clean vs old, chubby and short DC, WTF will he do vs Gane and Frank? Take a gun into the ring with him???? Like Deontay, if Jones does lose, I would bet anything he will not handle the loss gracefully.....probably alot worse than Deontay did even, which is a hard thing to do.
 
Exactly how i see it going:
Jones can outpoint gane
Gane can outpoint ngannou
Jones probably can’t stand up to ngannous size and power.
It is a boxing saying, but “styles make fights”
What makes you think Jones can outpoint Gane? I mean he struggled with Reyes and Santos, while Gane completely outclassed Lewis, Volkov and Rozenstruick.
 
Assuming they fight, I’ll bet you any amount of money that they do it in an octagon rather than a triangle.
Jones has had a massive reach advantage in most of his contests. He is a technician who excels at stopping any rush attempted by his opponent and he can slowly pick away at his opponent until he breaks their will. A technician is most vulnerable to the brawler who can punish him severely when he makes a mistake but he has yet to meet an opponent that has power and can reach his elusive chin. Closest being Santos, Reyes (lol) and Gustaffson(lol). He had massive problems facing an opponent his size (he still had a couple of inches of reach on each of these) and imo if Santos didnt injure his knee Jones was looking at losing that fight. The Reyes outcome is debatable too. (Sidenote Reyes looked like hot shit in the Jones fight but was reminded quickly about how unfounded hype is when he tangoed with Jan and Jiri )

If he was to face an opponent his size with the power that Gane possesses (not too mention Frank) the Great Manipulator will be laying face down on the canvas within three rounds. (Jiri or Jan will beat him too)
 
jones never would have the balls to face any hw
this 10 years he was saying this, was only marketing
jones will fight in 205 next year, or even 2023
 
I honestly think Jones can beat Ngannou, but lose too Gane.
 
