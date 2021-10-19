Jones/Gane/Ngannou

RockyLockridge
Just a theory but how likely is it that we see these men fight in a triangle?
Presumably jones fights the winner of ngannou vs gane and personally I think Gane can win this fight.
if Gane he does win this fight I could see jones beating Gane. As I assume this fight will be more tactical and leaves jones with more opportunity to adjust to the pace of the fight and win in his usual fashion. However, I'm not so sure that jones could last at hw against the sheer force of ngannou at HW, Where I think Gane can weather him.
So basically the way I see it
Gane > Ngannou > Jones > Gane >..........
Anyone think the odds of this playing out are half decent? Or does Francis just run through them both?
