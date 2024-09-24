Jones and Pereira are both fighting #8

Georges Hefner

Georges Hefner

1727141989782.jpeg
1727142002246.jpeg


Not a good visual for the defending champs.

Khalil and Stipe are both undeserving.

But maybe the UFC are setting up a big fight?

Jones vs Pereira 2025?
 
The reasons are:

- UFC want their GOAT to beat the HW GOAT to cement himself as the Undisputed GOAT, essentially for marketing purposes because he is already the GOAT. Then he retires and rides off into the sunset.

- UFC want their most popular active fighter to stay busy while they wait for Jon and Stipe to retire so they match him up against a layup.

GOAL: Aspinall vs Periera for the UFC Undisputed HW title of the world. On one hand, Tom is one of the most exciting fighters period with the skillset to become the HW GOAT and even more. On the other hand, Poatan has the chance to win a third belt, something that has never been done.

If things work out, this will be a banger of a matchup.
 
Off topic, but looking at the rankings I see some matchups I'd like to see:

Blaydes vs Spivak
Pavlovich vs Jailton
Blachowicz vs Oezdemir
 
