Jones and Pereira are both fighting #8

The reasons are:



- UFC want their GOAT to beat the HW GOAT to cement himself as the Undisputed GOAT, essentially for marketing purposes because he is already the GOAT. Then he retires and rides off into the sunset.



- UFC want their most popular active fighter to stay busy while they wait for Jon and Stipe to retire so they match him up against a layup.



GOAL: Aspinall vs Periera for the UFC Undisputed HW title of the world. On one hand, Tom is one of the most exciting fighters period with the skillset to become the HW GOAT and even more. On the other hand, Poatan has the chance to win a third belt, something that has never been done.



If things work out, this will be a banger of a matchup.