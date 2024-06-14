"Jon Jones was able to dominate multiple generations at LHW"

Two generations of LHWs, actually

One of small LHWs who were also MWs or could have been MWs



And a bigger generation of LHWs... Gus, Santos, Smith, Glover, others... the guys who are actually 6.3 feet. DC is an exception.



But I wouldn't say he dominated this generation since he clearly lost to Reyes and his wins vs Gus and Santos could have easily been draws or either way.



But indeed, he dominated the small generation, those guys looked like Jones' smaller younger brothers.... Machinda, Rashad etc...



Michel Pereira has more muscle mass than Shogun

And many other examples

Today's fighters are just much bigger.



Frankie was small at BW