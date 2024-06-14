  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

"Jon Jones was able to dominate multiple generations at LHW"

I've heard Sonnen say this alongside others, when in fact Jones is 1-1 against people his age or younger than him, he lost to Reyes and beat Smith, all of his other LHW opponents are older than him in age
 
Two generations of LHWs, actually
One of small LHWs who were also MWs or could have been MWs

And a bigger generation of LHWs... Gus, Santos, Smith, Glover, others... the guys who are actually 6.3 feet. DC is an exception.

But I wouldn't say he dominated this generation since he clearly lost to Reyes and his wins vs Gus and Santos could have easily been draws or either way.

But indeed, he dominated the small generation, those guys looked like Jones' smaller younger brothers.... Machinda, Rashad etc...

Michel Pereira has more muscle mass than Shogun
And many other examples
Today's fighters are just much bigger.

Frankie was small at BW
 
Santos and Smith are former MWs as well
 
HHJ said:
As a Jones hater, two generations is quite enough for any fighter to pull off.
Click to expand...
When you say two generations people think he beat people his age and the younger hungry fighters when in reality he beat some small overhyped dinosaurs from pride and had average performances (mostly) when he fought people his age and size
 
Pious Augustus said:
When you say two generations people think he beat people his age and the younger hungry fighters when in reality he beat some small overhyped dinosaurs from pride and had average performances (mostly) when he fought people his age and size
Click to expand...
I mean he's a cheater and a horrible person but I have zero qualms about quality of opposition
 
Pious Augustus said:
That's because 3 idiot boxing judges decided that hugging without threat > damage
you like to obey and submit to other people's opinions, I don't.
Click to expand...
Obey and submit... yeah ok Reyes official lost get over it. It doesn't affect your personal life nor mine so move on.

Makes sense for someone "born with thick skin" to be hardheaded.
 
