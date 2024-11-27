Why did Jones look so terrible towards the end of his LHW run?

To preface I think Jones is the goat so I'm not a hater by any means, but watching back some of his fights towards the end of his LHW career, he looked really vulnerable.

In the smith fight he dominated but smith is a can, could have easily finished him considering glover finished him yet it seems like Jones was content to just win the rounds.



In the santos fight he tore his ACL early on and still was clipping Jones and landing heavy leg kicks, Jon couldn't even take him down and resorted to point fighting and skating to a win that was way closer than anyone expected it to be.



In the reyes fight he arguably lost, Joe rogan tried making the idiotic argument that championship rounds should be valued more in scoring to argue that Jones won but he should have lost round 1,2,3 as reyes put the pace on him and was landing nasty combinations. Jones did well to take all his shots and win the later rounds but it was still a bad performance.



The confusing part is that santos and reyes aren't even the cream of the crop in terms of LHW, both guys got smoked by the likes of Jan, Magomed, Hill etc. So was Jones just not motivated, past his prime, or was he figured out?