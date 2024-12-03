Jon Jones, showing off his Muay Thai skills

some moves that he does are pretty dangerous and effective but he is one of the few that can pull them off in a MMA fight because he is not only very very skilled but also has a freakish reach.
there are others that have better mt skills in mma but are somehwat less effective because of fysical attributes.

personally I think mighty mouse had a very good MT clinch and other skillset for mma and often he was the one giving up reach/height/weight. it definately helps to be super skilled and blessed with long limbs. what jon teaches/shows can work but not as easy as he does it
 
For someone with pretty bad punching and kicking fundamentals for a champion, Jones does have great elbows. But why would a muay thai gym host a Jones striking seminar lmao
 
Other dude should have went, "I can go BAM!" and broke his nose with a well placed headbutt, then told him to up his lethwei game
 
Jones also has lethal headbutts.

tenor.gif
 
My word, he had the ground and pound of someone who really liked hurting people tbh
 
I'd argue he was one of the better kickers in the UFC. His boxing wasn't the best. But he was very effective with all of the rest of his tools.

Who would be better, You have Izzy? Leon? I'd not even rank Alex to be a better pure kicker aside from crazy effective calf kicks. You could throw O'malley, but I think as far as pure kicking fundamentals goes he's just flashier with a great left hand.
 
Maybe he'll use Muay Thai for his latest Domestic Violence attack. Jon knows he won't pull time for beating a woman bloody in front of his kids...again.

Tom IS Safe, but we hope Jones' baby mama and his kids are in protective custody.
 
Jon and Anderson are some of the best kickers to fight at the highest level in mma
 
