Jon Jones, showing off his Muay Thai skills

Ser das Trevas
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2024
- Messages
- 344
- Reaction score
- 492
Jones also has lethal headbutts.Other dude should have went, "I can go BAM!" and broke his nose with a well placed headbutt, then told him to up his lethwei game
No known weaknesses. We are all fuckedJones also has lethal headbutts.
Jones elbows in his prime were something else. Not only standing but his ground and pound was nasty. I don’t think Jones is currently a top 5 p4p fighter though lol
Proving again Muay Thai is the best base for MMA.
I'd argue he was one of the better kickers in the UFC. His boxing wasn't the best. But he was very effective with all of the rest of his tools.For someone with pretty bad punching and kicking fundamentals for a champion, Jones does have great elbows. But why would a muay thai gym host a Jones striking seminar lmao
Maybe he'll use Muay Thai for his latest Domestic Violence attack. Jon knows he won't pull time for beating a woman bloody in front of his kids...again.My word, he had the ground and pound of someone who really liked hurting people tbh
I wish he’d show them skills vs Aspinall so we can end all the debates
Jon and Anderson are some of the best kickers to fight at the highest level in mmaI'd argue he was one of the better kickers in the UFC. His boxing wasn't the best. But he was very effective with all of the rest of his tools.
Who would be better, You have Izzy? Leon? I'd not even rank Alex to be a better pure kicker aside from crazy effective calf kicks. You could throw O'malley, but I think as far as pure kicking fundamentals goes he's just flashier with a great left hand.