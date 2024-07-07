Giving up alot of physical advantages.I mean Pereira probably wouldn't do worse then Stipe in 2024 at HW
You think current Stipe would do better against Jones than Pereira this year? I would say Pereira is a step up and could have a higher chance to land a KO. However Stipe has a better wrestling base + size, but he's older so who knows where its at, last time he fought Ngannou was able to stuff him all night.
Stipe is a huge question mark man. He's been gone a long time. So is Jones at HW if we are being honest.
Lmao so is Pereira at HW. To me, I just guess between the best grappler, I think Jones should be a favorite against everyone until he shows like he lost a step. His injury could be bad as it's the first time he missed a fight for one. Never know, because long breaks could be a long time between PED tests too, if you catch my drift, some guys come back after a long break and are rejuvenated.
Jon has shown his fight plan.
Jon has shown his fight plan.I mean Pereira probably wouldn't do worse then Stipe in 2024 at HW