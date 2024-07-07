Media !!! Jon Jones Is Already Making Excuses For Why He Could Lose To Alex Pereira (Black Magic) !!!

I call this a preemptive attack/excuse..

He basically is saying Alex is using black magic...

Good grief
 
I mean Pereira probably wouldn't do worse then Stipe in 2024 at HW
 
HHJ said:
Giving up alot of physical advantages.
You think current Stipe would do better against Jones than Pereira this year? I would say Pereira is a step up and could have a higher chance to land a KO. However Stipe has a better wrestling base + size, but he's older so who knows where its at, last time he fought Ngannou was able to stuff him all night.
 
Tweak896 said:
You think current Stipe would do better against Jones than Pereira this year? I would say Pereira is a step up and could have a higher chance to land a KO. However Stipe has a better wrestling base + size, but he's older so who knows where its at, last time he fought Ngannou was able to stuff him all night.
Stipe is a huge question mark man. He's been gone a long time. So is Jones at HW if we are being honest.
 
HHJ said:
Stipe is a huge question mark man. He's been gone a long time. So is Jones at HW if we are being honest.
Lmao so is Pereira at HW. To me, I just guess between the best grappler, I think Jones should be a favorite against everyone until he shows like he lost a step. His injury could be bad as it's the first time he missed a fight for one. Never know, because long breaks could be a long time between PED tests too, if you catch my drift, some guys come back after a long break and are rejuvenated.
 
Tweak896 said:
Lmao so is Pereira at HW. To me, I just guess between the best grappler, I think Jones should be a favorite against everyone until he shows like he lost a step. His injury could be bad as it's the first time he missed a fight for one. Never know, because long breaks could be a long time between PED tests too, if you catch my drift, some guys come back after a long break and are rejuvenated.
ALL IS MYSTERIOUS
 


hulk-hogan-walking.gif
 
Jesus is supposed to protect from all demons and sorcery. If Jon's faith is true then he has nothing to fear
 
All these people giving credit to "magic" instead of Pereira just being an incredibly skilled and talented fighter is incredibly insulting. Just give the man his props and stop making excuses.

If Jones felt "weird vibes" staring someone in the eyes, maybe there's some truth to those recent allegations after all.
 
"My roids will Trump them all"

- Sincerely, Jonathan
 
