usernamee said: It will solidify nothing if he wrecks Aspinall because if he wrecks him it was because Aspinall was overrated and only beat overrated Pavlovich and some old folks.



If Aspinall later comes to dominate the division it was because Aspinall was still green when they fought and Jones wouldn't have a chance against this new Aspinall.



Except Aspinall is defending an interim belt because Jones refuses to fight anyone under 40 now.But please go off on what people would think if Jones actually faced the top contender instead of an ancient, retired Stipe coming off a brutal knockout and a 3 year layoff who hasn't won a fight in 4 years. Please, tell us how much better that would be perceived than if Jones fought Aspinall.If Jones beats Aspinall, as much as I hate the guy, he beat a legit HW contender who was the best ranked at the time. Period. Can't say shit about that.But there's plenty to be said about a guy Cherry picking fights and forcing an interim champ to defend his belt rather than actually unify the titles.