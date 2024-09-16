Media Jon Jones interview on Stipe fight: “It’s gonna be the last time, more than likely”

Do you think Bones should (needs to) fight Aspinall after?

  • Total voters
    8
Jon needs to fight Tom. He is still young and it will solidify his GOAT status.
 
LiQuiD42 said:
Jon needs to fight Tom. He is still young and it will solidify his GOAT status.
Click to expand...

It will solidify nothing if he wrecks Aspinall because if he wrecks him it was because Aspinall was overrated and only beat overrated Pavlovich and some old folks.

If Aspinall later comes to dominate the division it was because Aspinall was still green when they fought and Jones wouldn't have a chance against this new Aspinall.

It's the Sherdog logic.
 
He doesn’t need to do shit , I think he’s a horrible person and I wouldn’t mind seeing him get his ass kicked , but his resume is as impressive as anyone’s and it wasn’t his bright idea to make an interim champion.
 
He should fight Aspinall, but I also kinda just want him gone from MMA like Conor. Both are cancer to the sport.
 
Can’t wait for Stipe to give Jones a reality check. Stipe ain’t no Gane, he hits hard and is coming to box and wrestle
 
usernamee said:
It will solidify nothing if he wrecks Aspinall because if he wrecks him it was because Aspinall was overrated and only beat overrated Pavlovich and some old folks.

If Aspinall later comes to dominate the division it was because Aspinall was still green when they fought and Jones wouldn't have a chance against this new Aspinall.

It's the Sherdog logic.
Click to expand...
Except Aspinall is defending an interim belt because Jones refuses to fight anyone under 40 now.

But please go off on what people would think if Jones actually faced the top contender instead of an ancient, retired Stipe coming off a brutal knockout and a 3 year layoff who hasn't won a fight in 4 years. Please, tell us how much better that would be perceived than if Jones fought Aspinall.

If Jones beats Aspinall, as much as I hate the guy, he beat a legit HW contender who was the best ranked at the time. Period. Can't say shit about that.

But there's plenty to be said about a guy Cherry picking fights and forcing an interim champ to defend his belt rather than actually unify the titles.
 
Like Paulie said, Jones gains nothing from beating Tom. Jones was gonna lose to Gane and then after the fight it was meaningless, Gane is a can who cant grapple etc.

Jones has beaten much more talented and greater fighters than him.
 
Gotta love how sherdog always pleads aging fighters to retire, how great it would be if a legend times his retirement well etc.

Except for Jones that narrative goes out the window. They want to see him lose so bad. Going on 14 years now.
 
Presuming Jones wins, Aspinall should get in the cage afterwards and demand Jones hand him the belt if he's too much of a pussy to fight him over it

I've been one of the biggest Jones defenders (In regards to MMA not his personal life) for a decade now, but this is just blatant ducking. And before I just get accused of British bias, Bisping absolutely ducked Whittaker in the same situation back in 2017.

If there's a champion and an interim champion then that is the ONLY fight that should be made, unless the champion is injured.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
Khaosan
Khaosan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,491
Messages
56,201,309
Members
175,107
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top