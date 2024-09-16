BoxerMaurits
Swipe for the video:
Jon needs to fight Tom. He is still young and it will solidify his GOAT status.
Except Aspinall is defending an interim belt because Jones refuses to fight anyone under 40 now.It will solidify nothing if he wrecks Aspinall because if he wrecks him it was because Aspinall was overrated and only beat overrated Pavlovich and some old folks.
If Aspinall later comes to dominate the division it was because Aspinall was still green when they fought and Jones wouldn't have a chance against this new Aspinall.
It's the Sherdog logic.