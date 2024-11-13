Saw this on embedded. Pulled the video from the tube.







Dude is fired up. Stipe really has nothing to lose. HW legacy cemented. Family and firefighting career waiting.



Jones’ ego and “O” are on the line. Potential match with Pereira which he has already been talking about. Much more pressure to perform imo.



Last time Stipe found out there was going to be another baby in the family, he had a career defining performance against Franc. “I’m gonna be a Dad!”, if you recall from the post fight interview in 2018. War Uncle Stipe.