  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Stipe just found out he’s gonna be an uncle

Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Excessive Coaching and Kissing Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2014
Messages
13,611
Reaction score
17,531
Saw this on embedded. Pulled the video from the tube.



Dude is fired up. Stipe really has nothing to lose. HW legacy cemented. Family and firefighting career waiting.

Jones’ ego and “O” are on the line. Potential match with Pereira which he has already been talking about. Much more pressure to perform imo.

Last time Stipe found out there was going to be another baby in the family, he had a career defining performance against Franc. “I’m gonna be a Dad!”, if you recall from the post fight interview in 2018. War Uncle Stipe.
 
Last edited:
Ngl, I thought his brother was DC's brother when I first saw him before reading the caption.
 
WildShrimper said:
dude looked so embarrassed when Stipe asked him that, just called him a cuck in public
Click to expand...
We don't get to see his bros face but I imagine him smiling. Cause from Stipe's reaction it seems like something that was talked about before, like Stipe has a couple, when are you going to man up kind of thing.
 
After Jones loses this Saturday he and Poatan can go fight for BMF. They both will have just 1 loss in the UFC so it's even
 
Serge421 said:
After Jones loses this Saturday he and Poatan can go fight for BMF. They both will have just 1 loss in the UFC so it's even
Click to expand...
BAMF. Not really sure if Jon meant to say BMF, or it was just an error and he rolled with it
 
CombatCyborg said:
We don't get to see his bros face but I imagine him smiling. Cause from Stipe's reaction it seems like something that was talked about before, like Stipe has a couple, when are you going to man up kind of thing.
Click to expand...

Yea families sure like to do that to siblings who don’t have kids.
 
CombatCyborg said:
His bro sure don't look like a fighter but I can't imagine him having thin skin being Stipe's brother lol. This guy spends most of his time in the firehouse probably busting each others balls all day
Click to expand...

Firefighter and cops have a wicked sense pf humor
 
Easy money is on Stipe and Tyson

Whenever Stipe fights for his family, he wins. He said he was fighting for his family in the press conference. It's a wrap
 
It’s weird, I like Stipe way more out of the cage than in it. He seems like a really cool guy, just don’t like him as a fighter.
 
The fucking fetus is easier to understand than Stipe, he shouldn't take more punches to the head.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
News Calls intensify for Jones to be stripped, DJ weighs in. Blaydes says Jones is all talk, he and Tom are fighting for the real belt.
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
10K
ferrisjso
ferrisjso

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,065
Messages
56,495,814
Members
175,246
Latest member
Maverick3131

Share this page

Back
Top