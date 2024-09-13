



Talking on his JRE podcast about who's next for Belal:



“I think they give him Kamaru - that’s the big money fight, it’s the smart fight to make"



"They owe Kamaru for him wanting to take on Khamzat on 10 days’ notice. Also, a three-rounder instead of a five-rounder as he won the third? So, he’s got the L, but maybe if he goes five rounds,

maybe he doesn’t get the L. It looked to me like he was coming on in that third. He just had to figure him out, and also he had to trust his gas tank. The guy trained 10 days for one of the scariest mother-

fuckers on Earth. On Earth! I say you gotta give it to Kamaru, because I think Kamaru earned it from that alone”



“You don’t have many more years of Kamaru now, he’s like 37 now, I'd have given him another shot. Shavkat, every win he’s a legend. Bigger and bigger legend. So give it to Kamaru.”