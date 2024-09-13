Media Joe Rogan says UFC "owes Usman next WW title shot"

Talking on his JRE podcast about who's next for Belal:

“I think they give him Kamaru - that’s the big money fight, it’s the smart fight to make"

"They owe Kamaru for him wanting to take on Khamzat on 10 days’ notice. Also, a three-rounder instead of a five-rounder as he won the third? So, he’s got the L, but maybe if he goes five rounds,
maybe he doesn’t get the L. It looked to me like he was coming on in that third. He just had to figure him out, and also he had to trust his gas tank. The guy trained 10 days for one of the scariest mother-
fuckers on Earth. On Earth! I say you gotta give it to Kamaru, because I think Kamaru earned it from that alone”

“You don’t have many more years of Kamaru now, he’s like 37 now, I'd have given him another shot. Shavkat, every win he’s a legend. Bigger and bigger legend. So give it to Kamaru.”
 
Pretty reasonable take.

The video wasn't timestamped though, so what do I know.
 
Owes him title shot for losing and while on 3 fight losing streak. What kind of baffling bambling bubboon logic is that?

Is Usmqn under the Dana White privlage?
 
Sure ww division has been fucked so let's jam it further! Why should a fighter have to win to get a title shot?
 
Rogan shamelessly plugging in the fighters who appear on his podcast lol.

Makes no sense on any level considering Marty already got another title shot which he lost and is now on a three fight losing streak. I credit his run at WW, but this dudes gotta get back on the win column before even being considered a title shot.

Run Belal vs Shavkat for the title and give Marty someone like Brady.
 
They owe him? Excuse me? He got paid ridiculous money. He owes them, if anything
 
Big money? Belal vs Usman?
Also I had Usman vs Khamzat as a draw.
 
3 fight losing streak?

egg-fried-egg.gif
 
Joe Rogan has been wrong many times, this is just one of them sir.
 
Joe always worshipped the three african king.
He thinks Usman is the WW GOAT, for years he talked about Ngannou sand mines every episode and we just seen his reaction to Izzy losing to DDP
 
For such a small boy he talks absolutely massive amounts of shit
<KhabibBS>
 
Usman should have to face a top contender first. Coming off 2 losses doesn’t mean you get a title shot and it would be BS to bypass Shavkat.
 
