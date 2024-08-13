Television Joe Rogan new Netflix special

Boomb

Boomb

Hate the game, not the player.
@red
Joined
Sep 14, 2008
Messages
8,312
Reaction score
4,521
So apparently the GOAT comedian Joe Rogan has a new Netflix special.
I didn’t even try to watch it, because the previous was so terrible but I did came across this yt video yesterday and I think that it sums it up pretty nicely:



Does any of you actually like his comedy?
 
Boomb said:
So apparently the GOAT comedian Joe Rogan has a new Netflix special.
I didn’t even try to watch it, because the previous was so terrible but I did came across this yt video yesterday and I think that it sums it up pretty nicely:



Does any of you actually like his comedy?
Click to expand...



Joe's alright. People acting like his specials so bad they caused them pain are being dramatic. Threads about comedians get crazy where even the very best of all time have people that will insist they aren't funny and talking standup is almost never worth it.... but the hate he gets is silly and unwarranted
 
I don't hate him, I just don't think that his stand up is funny.
 
He used to say some funny shit on his podcast occasionally.

Not a huge fan of his comedy. His previous last two specials were ok, he was starting to get alright.

Prior to that he was very bad.

He is cursed with interests in offbeat subjects and a love of Sam Kinison that sees him yelling all the time. I think he could get better but he has 'fuck you' money so I guess he doesn't need to if he doesn't want to.

His most recent one wasn't particularly funny either. I watched it last week and remember nothing about it.

I don't hate Rogan either, unlike many on the board.
 
Gutter Chris said:
Joe's alright. People acting like his specials so bad they caused them pain are being dramatic. Threads about comedians get crazy where even the very best of all time have people that will insist they aren't funny and talking standup is almost never worth it.... but the hate he gets is silly and unwarranted
Click to expand...
<puhlease>
 
That review was not kind at all, ripped his special to shreads.

Never considered Joe funny, witty-yes, but in no way a comedian.

The little bit of the special shown was sad. Only his facial expressions rocked.
<30>

Joe's age is showing, never noticed him looking, umm, so aged.

Seems like that damn Father Time showed up early.
 
Ooooooooh HE'S HURT!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jar of Flies
Anyone else watching Joe Rogan try on Netflix?
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
2K
Nameless Ghoul
Nameless Ghoul

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,952
Messages
56,019,074
Members
175,032
Latest member
Matteo Pagnac

Share this page

Back
Top