Hate the game, not the player.
So apparently the GOAT comedian Joe Rogan has a new Netflix special.
I didn’t even try to watch it, because the previous was so terrible but I did came across this yt video yesterday and I think that it sums it up pretty nicely:
Does any of you actually like his comedy?
