He used to say some funny shit on his podcast occasionally.



Not a huge fan of his comedy. His previous last two specials were ok, he was starting to get alright.



Prior to that he was very bad.



He is cursed with interests in offbeat subjects and a love of Sam Kinison that sees him yelling all the time. I think he could get better but he has 'fuck you' money so I guess he doesn't need to if he doesn't want to.



His most recent one wasn't particularly funny either. I watched it last week and remember nothing about it.



I don't hate Rogan either, unlike many on the board.