Television Adolescence on Netflix, new crime drama

What an incredible show this is so far, I'm only a couple episodes in. It stars Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters. The child star is amazing in this as well.

Based on a true story, the acting is top notch, the scenes and suspense is on another level. The continuous takes through each episode and the directing is genius.

It's just come out on Netflix, it's a UK crime drama. Basically a 13 year old has been arrested on the suspicion of murder... I won't say more...

Anyone watching this?
 
Not yet . Heard great things about it but waiting until we can binge watch it together. All episodes supposed to be a single take too...
 
