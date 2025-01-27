  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rank the comedians in the roganverse

I just watched Ari Shaffir's new special on Netflix and really enjoyed it. I always thought he was a decent but not great comic, but his America's Sweetheart special on Netflix is the funniest thing he's ever done. He really stepped up his game.

So now if I had to rank the comedians in Rogan's inner circle, he's right at the top. In fact he might be too good for that circle now.

Here's how I'd have them ranked:

1. Ari Shaffir
2. Joe Rogan
3. Tony Hinchcliff
4. Bryan Callen
5. Joey Diaz
6. Brendan Schaub


I know Rogan is friends with a ton of other comics but I feel like these are the ones in his inner circle.
 
They're all pretty shit at standup but Bryan Callen's old podcast Ten Minute Podcast with Will Sasso and Chris D'Elia is hysterical. One of the funniest podcasts ever imo.

 
