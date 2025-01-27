Rank the comedians in the roganverse

I just watched Ari Shaffir's new special on Netflix and really enjoyed it. I always thought he was a decent but not great comic, but his America's Sweetheart special on Netflix is the funniest thing he's ever done. He really stepped up his game.



So now if I had to rank the comedians in Rogan's inner circle, he's right at the top. In fact he might be too good for that circle now.



Here's how I'd have them ranked:



1. Ari Shaffir

2. Joe Rogan

3. Tony Hinchcliff

4. Bryan Callen

5. Joey Diaz

6. Brendan Schaub





I know Rogan is friends with a ton of other comics but I feel like these are the ones in his inner circle.