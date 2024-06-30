Jiri is Nothing More than a Bigger, Longer, More Athletic, Keith Jardine. You Know I'm Right.

Look me in the eyes and tell me I'm wrong. That is exactly what Jiri is.



Dude has made it to the highest levels of MMA purely off of aggression, athleticism, an 80 inch reach, and being "herky jerky" with weird movement.



In the fight game, nothing beats technique. Jiri does not have elite striking. Period. You are not going to beat an elite striker, in the stand up, if you don't have elite striking. Period. End of story. That is how Poatan is doing this to "elite" "top level" mixed martial artists over and over again.



I said in very plain language before UFC 300 - Jammuh Hall is a journeyman compared to Alex. Jammuh Hall has been such an embarassment since UFC 300 that his fanbase has completely vanished, but there were scores of fans saying he was going to destroy Alex. Not even fucking close.



Same thing with this fight. Scores of sherdoggers were pulling for Jiri.



Read my lips - you are never going to beat an elite world class striker, in the striking game, with journeyman level striking skills



It sounds like such a "duh, obviously" statement, but it seems that gigantic swathes of MMA fans do not understand this elementary concept. They are so used to such a dogshit caliber of striking from MMA fighters, that they see an elite world class striker, and a polish guy twitching and jerking and moving in odd ways with wild flashy elbows, and they go "these things are the same to me!!" Embarrassing man. Embarrassing for the MMA fandom and embarrassing that the caliber of striking skill in the UFC is just so awful.