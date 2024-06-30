  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jiri is Nothing More than a Bigger, Longer, More Athletic, Keith Jardine. You Know I'm Right.

Look me in the eyes and tell me I'm wrong. That is exactly what Jiri is.

Dude has made it to the highest levels of MMA purely off of aggression, athleticism, an 80 inch reach, and being "herky jerky" with weird movement.

In the fight game, nothing beats technique. Jiri does not have elite striking. Period. You are not going to beat an elite striker, in the stand up, if you don't have elite striking. Period. End of story. That is how Poatan is doing this to "elite" "top level" mixed martial artists over and over again.

I said in very plain language before UFC 300 - Jammuh Hall is a journeyman compared to Alex. Jammuh Hall has been such an embarassment since UFC 300 that his fanbase has completely vanished, but there were scores of fans saying he was going to destroy Alex. Not even fucking close.

Same thing with this fight. Scores of sherdoggers were pulling for Jiri.

Read my lips - you are never going to beat an elite world class striker, in the striking game, with journeyman level striking skills

It sounds like such a "duh, obviously" statement, but it seems that gigantic swathes of MMA fans do not understand this elementary concept. They are so used to such a dogshit caliber of striking from MMA fighters, that they see an elite world class striker, and a polish guy twitching and jerking and moving in odd ways with wild flashy elbows, and they go "these things are the same to me!!" Embarrassing man. Embarrassing for the MMA fandom and embarrassing that the caliber of striking skill in the UFC is just so awful.
 
Wow, what a compelling argument. I can tell you put a lot of time into that and you really addressed the specific things that I said!
This sport does suck. That's why an 11-2 pro is cleaning up entire divisions. The level of striking talent compared to elite boxers and kickboxers is absolutely fucking laughable.
 
How’d Gokhan do in the ufc?
 
What a compelling counter argument! I really like you how specifically addressed the arguments that I made. I have now changed my position after your incredible 5 word counter argument.

Suck it up Jiri fanboy. It's time to accept that having a man bun, living in the woods and calling yourself a samurai doesn't make you an elite fighter.
 
i agree with you TS.
an overhyped keith jardine. lol i like it.
 
Not a horrible comparison but Jiri is definitely better than Jardine.
 
You are full of shit you are watchin just like anyone else. Troll better.
 
Hahahaha. Fan of both guys here. I don’t need to throw disrespect at fighters in multiple threads to make myself feel good though. Instead of being a keyboard warrior, try putting a little respect out there for the guys putting their health on the line for our viewing enjoyment.
Funny that you are using Jiri’s style to talk shit about him when Poatan’s is just as silly. So what? They both can scrap. What does it matter how they dress, what they wear, what they believe in?
 
