Jiri Prochazka failed USADA

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
781
Reaction score
544


Chael was in direct contact with Jiri's team, otherwise, as he said, Jiri Prochakza wouldn't compete anymore.

There's media of Jiri's team reaching to Chael Sonnen and asking him not to release that, that those issues wouldn't happen again... That is, Chael Sonnen has power and information that he knows the ins and outs and is allowed to act as an authority in complex cases... Dana himself said in more than one instance pretty much "well, listen to Chael Sonnen on this matter, he is the one that will bring what the UFC stands for and the facts"... Dana even teased Joe Rogan by saying "some guys are just moon landing pots that don't care to bring what is really happening".

If you want to watch the video and enlighten yourself, ok. If you don't even try to watch it, well ok, stay ignorant. It doesn't matter, since Jiri being caught by USADA as in, using steroids, is a fact.
 
If there's a less trustworthy human being than Dana in MMA, it would be Sonnen. What would he not say for a clickbait?

Fuck Sonnen and war Jiri!

giphy.gif
 
What is this shit? When did Jiri fail? We know when Chael did. Why does anyone even listen to this drama queen? He's as bad as Colby FFS.
 
JustOnce said:
If there's a less trustworthy human being than Dana in MMA, it would be Sonnen. What would he not say for a clickbait?

Fuck Sonnen and war Jiri!

giphy.gif
Click to expand...
Again, be blind to facts... What Chael said was a fact and he brought info from documents. Not for nothing, he made a case for Jiri not compete against Alex until he was totally clean. He failed a USADA and that's a fact.
 
Luffy said:
Again, be blind to facts... What Chael said was a fact and he brought info from documents. Not for nothing, he made a case for Jiri not compete against Alex until he was totally clean. He failed a USADA and that's a fact.
Click to expand...
thumbsup-jennifer-lawrence.gif
 
jsbx45 said:
What is this shit? When did Jiri fail? We know when Chael did. Why does anyone even listen to this drama queen? He's as bad as Colby FFS.
Click to expand...
No it's not. It's info that he's bringing directly from the USADA agents. He is not allowed to spread false information that would damage athletes careers as a representative of the UFC. Not for nothing, Jiri and his team got in contact with Chael and asked him please not to reveal the test, that they would be in the USADA pool and, therefore, Jiri was allowed to compete.
 
Jiri Prochazka himself went live with Chael Sonnen and, as Chael said, if he didn't pull himself out of the USADA pool again, he'd compete again. Jiri acknowledged that his belt was taken away from him. Chael Sonnen quoted Jiri and, in the condition that he remained clean, he would not disclose the test, which was, according to USADA's agents, the most bizarre ever, that they had ever seen... He was suspected of taking EPOs and crazy things. But apparently, that was a practice Jiri didn't know was wrong, as he was used to in RIZIN and thought that was allowed. Under that condition, and seeing he was true in the fact he didn't seem to know, they allowed him to come back.
 
There are official documents backing this up, too. USADA's documents. I can post them too, and that's as official as JJ having tested positive. Or Brock Lesnar. Or Overeem. True, it wasn't nearly as much talked about because the policy had changed by then, as in, to come with injuries to protect the athletes integrity in cases they deemed as renegotiable... But it's true. It's fact.
 
