Jiri Interview: Opinions of what cancer patient Ashley said responding to the question starting at 2:08?

loisestrad said: Yeah, cancer patients need to be more supportive of the people who are using them for media stunts.



How dare they speak their mind and say controversial shit such as "anything can happen in a fight". Click to expand...

Agree that what she said is the truth, but these fighters are going into battle. It's dangerous and scary. While they are as brave as anyone can be, they still need support, they still cherish it. She could've said something truthful AND supportive at the same time, especially after all the support that Jiri has given her (see third paragraph).But yeah...she's a cancer patient after all. Cut her more slack than I'm apparently cutting Jiri. It's MORE dangerous and scary for her. She's so brave too. She's in a constant battle. Wake-up call for me. Thanks. So she may not have chosen the best words....Jiri's a big boy. He can handle it.As for Jiri using her, she is a Jiri superfan. Jiri flew her out to LA, got her tickets, donated a shitload of money to her charity, and she was absolutely thrilled by all of HIS support. To suggest that it's a media stunt is quite cynical, and shows that you haven't been following Jiri's career. He's not like that at all.