Jiri Interview: Opinions of what cancer patient Ashley said responding to the question starting at 2:08?

Leonard Haid

Leonard Haid

Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
@red
Joined
Nov 17, 2016
Messages
9,499
Reaction score
5,641
I was disappointed that she didn't support Jiri as he has supported her. Anyone have a positive take on it?

 
Yeah, cancer patients need to be more supportive of the people who are using them for media stunts.

How dare they speak their mind and say controversial shit such as "anything can happen in a fight".
 
Lol yeah that was a bit weird

Guy is a day away from heading into a fist fight.. just say you believe in Jiri or something

Her comment kinda felt like she was talking about a video game and whatever happens in the UFC is just on the telly you know
 
loisestrad said:
Yeah, cancer patients need to be more supportive of the people who are using them for media stunts.

How dare they speak their mind and say controversial shit such as "anything can happen in a fight".
Click to expand...


Yeah, Jiri sure is using and abusing this lady isn't he.... Jiri is as pure as they come, what you said isn't in line with anything Jiri has ever said or done.

I guess she was using Jiri first drawing attention to her cancer by using his name and hair? How's fighting the cancer gonna turn out? Oh u never know with cancer, could be 50/50 <lol>
 
loisestrad said:
Yeah, cancer patients need to be more supportive of the people who are using them for media stunts.

How dare they speak their mind and say controversial shit such as "anything can happen in a fight".
Click to expand...
Agree that what she said is the truth, but these fighters are going into battle. It's dangerous and scary. While they are as brave as anyone can be, they still need support, they still cherish it. She could've said something truthful AND supportive at the same time, especially after all the support that Jiri has given her (see third paragraph).

But yeah...she's a cancer patient after all. Cut her more slack than I'm apparently cutting Jiri. It's MORE dangerous and scary for her. She's so brave too. She's in a constant battle. Wake-up call for me. Thanks. So she may not have chosen the best words....Jiri's a big boy. He can handle it.

As for Jiri using her, she is a Jiri superfan. Jiri flew her out to LA, got her tickets, donated a shitload of money to her charity, and she was absolutely thrilled by all of HIS support. To suggest that it's a media stunt is quite cynical, and shows that you haven't been following Jiri's career. He's not like that at all.

1737206035353.png
 
Last edited:
