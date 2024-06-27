  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Jiri got angry when Pereira said that he did not find his spirit; claims he is not talking about spirit, but dirty magic that Pereira uses.

I am glad these guys stepped up to save this card. Even though they fought recently they both bring it every time.
 
justmark said:
Ok, so I wasn't planning on buying this PPV. But if we are going to see something like this

uCVlmZ.gif


I'm going to have to...
 
filthybliss said:
these are grown men that can beat our asses.....and they are talking about silly shit like this. funny world, we live in haha
If you don’t believe in a higher power or spirit you are lost. There is a reason why all the top performing people in the world believe in something.
 
They just don't understand each other's culture and beliefs.

Actually, Alex was minding his own business and Jiri chimed in on Alex's beliefs.
 
Plot twist. These gentlemen are marketing new after shave oils "spirit" and "dark magic"
 

