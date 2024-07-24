Media Jimmy Smith breaks down the challenges facing Alex Pereira at LHW & a move up to HW

cliffs

LHW

- says Pereira is an exception to the rule of power punchers having trouble moving up in weight
- refers to Robbie Lawler as an example of a puncher moving up (to 185) and the power not translating up, not being able to crack opponents the same at a higher weight class since the bigger guys can take the shots
- says Pereira may be just be a natural LHW and wonders what the cut to MW was taking out of him
- refers to the current era at LHW where Pereira can stay at the top where there isn't a Randy Couture level wrestler to test him
- says Ankalaev is the biggest threat to Pereira and UFC wants to keep him away from Pereira, has the wrestling to make it an ugly dirty fight

HW

- refers to McGregor cracking Diaz in their first fight when he realized a bigger guy could take the shots that would knock out smaller opponents, made adjustments to play a longer game in the rematch
- thinks Pereira's power would be "average" up at HW, wonders how he would adjust for that as far as combination punches, accuracy etc
- says heavyweights would survive his best shot due to size & being fully hydrated
- thinks all 4 potential opponents (if Pereira moved up to face the champion, Aspinall / Blaydes / Jones / Miocic) would not stand and trade with Pereira
- says this era of HW is very good & would give Pereira problems not because of power, but versatility (good movement, grappling etc)
- doesn't see Pereira winning at HW title if he can't land a knockout punch
 
"Slow it down! Bank those rounds, and then only try to finish in the final 10-20 seconds of the fifth!"
 
svmr_db said:
Pretty sure he was just making an endorsement of the skillset of the top few guys, not the entire top 15 lol.
Click to expand...
Yeh I don't think anyone is looking below top 5 when in the context of opponents Alex would be facing. Prob top 2.
 
