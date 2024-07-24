



cliffs



LHW



- says Pereira is an exception to the rule of power punchers having trouble moving up in weight

- refers to Robbie Lawler as an example of a puncher moving up (to 185) and the power not translating up, not being able to crack opponents the same at a higher weight class since the bigger guys can take the shots

- says Pereira may be just be a natural LHW and wonders what the cut to MW was taking out of him

- refers to the current era at LHW where Pereira can stay at the top where there isn't a Randy Couture level wrestler to test him

- says Ankalaev is the biggest threat to Pereira and UFC wants to keep him away from Pereira, has the wrestling to make it an ugly dirty fight



HW



- refers to McGregor cracking Diaz in their first fight when he realized a bigger guy could take the shots that would knock out smaller opponents, made adjustments to play a longer game in the rematch

- thinks Pereira's power would be "average" up at HW, wonders how he would adjust for that as far as combination punches, accuracy etc

- says heavyweights would survive his best shot due to size & being fully hydrated

- thinks all 4 potential opponents (if Pereira moved up to face the champion, Aspinall / Blaydes / Jones / Miocic) would not stand and trade with Pereira

- says this era of HW is very good & would give Pereira problems not because of power, but versatility (good movement, grappling etc)

- doesn't see Pereira winning at HW title if he can't land a knockout punch