How would Jailton Almeida vs Magomed Ankalaev go at LHW?

He fought once at LHW in 2022, after his DWCS fight, then moved up to HW.

Would he grapple-fuck Magomed, or lose the fight?

He fought at 233 lbs in California (UFC 311, Jan 18 2025),
which is the same weight many LHW weigh on fight night (especially Pereira).

two men are fighting in a ufc ring and the time is 4:38
 
Hard to say. I always felt like Almeida was better-suited to 205 than HW. The Sambo guys have had moments against him, though. Also worth noting that very few people have tried grappling against Ankalaev. He officially has 87% TDD in the UFC... but none of those dudes were grapplers of Almeida's caliber. The best grapplers Ankalaev has fought where the fights actually included extensive amounts of grappling on the mat was involved were Krylov and Paul Craig, lol.

My initial gut suspicion is that it would end up looking like the Blaydes fight. Almeida has early success, gets a hard-fought takedown or two against Magomed, positionally dominates him, but Magomed manages to stay safe before finding his opportunity to pick his shots against the Brazilian following a wild scramble.

This is assuming Almeida can even get back down to 205 these days. Ever since going up to HW he's put on a lot of lean muscle and his move was at least partially motivated by the weight-cutting aspect.
 
Almeida would definitely fight a heavy grappling game plan. He's the bigger man with the better ground game, much higher level grappling and submissions. I would be inclined to say that Almeida takes this by decision or a late submission.
 
Jailton is 1 dimensional and predictable, think he gets chinned shooting a dumb takedown or being sloppy if they fight at LHW, at HW he wins
 
