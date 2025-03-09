How would Jailton Almeida vs Magomed Ankalaev go at LHW?

Hard to say. I always felt like Almeida was better-suited to 205 than HW. The Sambo guys have had moments against him, though. Also worth noting that very few people have tried grappling against Ankalaev. He officially has 87% TDD in the UFC... but none of those dudes were grapplers of Almeida's caliber. The best grapplers Ankalaev has fought where the fights actually included extensive amounts of grappling on the mat was involved were Krylov and Paul Craig, lol.



My initial gut suspicion is that it would end up looking like the Blaydes fight. Almeida has early success, gets a hard-fought takedown or two against Magomed, positionally dominates him, but Magomed manages to stay safe before finding his opportunity to pick his shots against the Brazilian following a wild scramble.



This is assuming Almeida can even get back down to 205 these days. Ever since going up to HW he's put on a lot of lean muscle and his move was at least partially motivated by the weight-cutting aspect.