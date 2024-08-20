Media Jan Blachowicz: "No idea" why Pereira vs Rountree is happening, talks champ's "special protection"

Local Plata said:
Jan hasn't fought since he lost to Alex. In that same time Alex has 3 wins. The Rountree match up is whatever, but at least he's on a 5 fight win streak. Meanwhile:





It's not "whatever", it's a clown show farce is what it is and I would rlly love to know the reasoning behind the scenes for this match. Jan Alex II would've been a better fight. But Dana doesn't want Jan doing to Alex what he did to his golden goose Izzy when he was red hot.
 



He's had two shoulder surgeries since then. Had to get one after the fight and he had to get another a few months later.

Not even sure how recovered he is yet poor guy
 
Some of you keep getting caught up in WHO is calling out the nonsense, instead of acknowledging this fight doesn't make sense...REGARDLESS OF WHO IS SAYING IT.
 
Istryker said:
I would rlly love to know the reasoning behind the scenes for this match.

Seems pretty obvious. Like Jan said, the UFC is looking into the future. The biggest potential fight in the sport right now (minus Conor) is any pairing between Jones/Aspinall/Alex. Most people assume that Jones will retire after the Stipe fight, so the UFC is gearing up for Alex-Aspinall. Hence, they milk another main event out of Alex by giving him what's perceived as the most favorable style matchup possible.

I wouldn't be shocked if the strategy backfired. In my opinion, Khalil is a much more dangerous fight than Hill or Jiri were.
 
Fresh blood. Tired of rematches. Should change name to Ultimate Rematch Championship.
 
Jan, it happens because its the Boss decission. You are in your 40,s, you should know that.
 

Craziest thing is that he still has a stronger claim for a shot than Rountree.

Then again, maybe the new precedent is that a positive PED test = title eliminator.
 
Is he not retired yet? 41 ad hasn’t fought in over a year, probably time to make a move.
 
Jan was an excellent champion. It's too bad his best days are past him now.
 
