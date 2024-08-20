Jan hasn't fought since he lost to Alex. In that same time Alex has 3 wins. The Rountree match up is whatever, but at least he's on a 5 fight win streak. Meanwhile:
View attachment 1058984
Pereira is an enigma. He wants to fight Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall but the UFC gives him Rountree. Makes me think that the UFC should have just let Conor fight Diego Sanchez that one time.
I would rlly love to know the reasoning behind the scenes for this match.
Alex wanted a fight, Dana wanted an Alex fight, and Khalil said yes.
Seems pretty obvious. Like Jan said, the UFC is looking into the future. The biggest potential fight in the sport right now (minus Conor) is any pairing between Jones/Aspinall/Alex. Most people assume that Jones will retire after the Stipe fight, so the UFC is gearing up for Alex-Aspinall. Hence, they milk another main event out of Alex by giving him what's perceived as the most favorable style matchup possible.
Craziest thing is that he still has a stronger claim for a shot than Rountree.
