Istryker said: I would rlly love to know the reasoning behind the scenes for this match. Click to expand...

Seems pretty obvious. Like Jan said, the UFC is looking into the future. The biggest potential fight in the sport right now (minus Conor) is any pairing between Jones/Aspinall/Alex. Most people assume that Jones will retire after the Stipe fight, so the UFC is gearing up for Alex-Aspinall. Hence, they milk another main event out of Alex by giving him what's perceived as the most favorable style matchup possible.I wouldn't be shocked if the strategy backfired. In my opinion, Khalil is a much more dangerous fight than Hill or Jiri were.