Not previously publicly seen video footage from police body cameras, Capitol hallway and office footage, as well as police radio communication;



Trump Attorney General Bill Barr telling investigators in his on-camera deposition that he told Trump his allegations of election fraud were "b*******." Barr revealed this in his book, but it carries different weight with him telling it to a congressional committee;



Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter and a former senior adviser in his White House,

saying she accepted what Barr had to say

. "I respect Attorney General Barr," she was shown saying, "so I accepted what he was saying."



Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley saying Vice President Mike Pence was being direct and wanting the military's help at the Capitol. The response from the White House, on the other hand, was very different. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Milley said, wanted instead to shape a "narrative" that Trump was in control. Milley said that reeked of "politics, politics, politics," and it was a "red flag";



Cheney said Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and "multiple other Republican congressmen" sought "presidential pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election";



New texts between Fox News host Sean Hannity and then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany;



Former campaign adviser Jason Miller saying on camera that he told Trump in "pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose;"



Trump lawyer Alex Cannon affirming there was no evidence of widespread election fraud or the election being stolen.



Proud Boys and Oath Keepers on camera saying they went to the Capitol that day because they believed that's what Trump wanted done, they felt he'd asked them to do it, and that after Trump's "stand back and standby" remark in a debate,

membership in the Proud Boys tripled

.