Law Jan 6th Committee Hearings Megathread; Links in OP

Did Election Fraud Cost Trump The Election?

Day 1 transcript.

https://www.npr.org/2022/06/10/1104156949/jan-6-committee-hearing-transcript

Day 1 hearing.


Day 1 analysis.

1. New facts and information were revealed.
Not previously publicly seen video footage from police body cameras, Capitol hallway and office footage, as well as police radio communication;

Trump Attorney General Bill Barr telling investigators in his on-camera deposition that he told Trump his allegations of election fraud were "b*******." Barr revealed this in his book, but it carries different weight with him telling it to a congressional committee;

Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter and a former senior adviser in his White House, saying she accepted what Barr had to say. "I respect Attorney General Barr," she was shown saying, "so I accepted what he was saying."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley saying Vice President Mike Pence was being direct and wanting the military's help at the Capitol. The response from the White House, on the other hand, was very different. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Milley said, wanted instead to shape a "narrative" that Trump was in control. Milley said that reeked of "politics, politics, politics," and it was a "red flag";

Cheney said Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and "multiple other Republican congressmen" sought "presidential pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election";

New texts between Fox News host Sean Hannity and then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany;

Former campaign adviser Jason Miller saying on camera that he told Trump in "pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose;"

Trump lawyer Alex Cannon affirming there was no evidence of widespread election fraud or the election being stolen.

Proud Boys and Oath Keepers on camera saying they went to the Capitol that day because they believed that's what Trump wanted done, they felt he'd asked them to do it, and that after Trump's "stand back and standby" remark in a debate, membership in the Proud Boys tripled.
2. The videos and production were effective.
It's tough to command and keep an audience's attention in prime time for a congressional hearing (competing with NHL playoffs, no less). And we won't know how many people tuned in until later, but the video stood out as being powerful.

It effectively cut between Trump's speech on Jan. 6 to show how it was egging the crowd on. Its use of stable overhead cameras showing the mass of the crowd overwhelming law enforcement, as well as the use of law enforcement body camera footage and radio conversations, were strong. It showed the rioters were operating outside the law — and against police, a group Trump often holds up with reverence.

The video was also effective in showing Trump's tweets and seeing militant members in the crowd, needing a mob fired up, literally reading from Trump's tweets through a bullhorn almost as marching orders — all because Trump couldn't handle losing and he lied to his crowd of supporters. Violence from the mob of Trump supporters — striking officers with hockey sticks in one scene — was interspersed with Trump saying just five days later that these were "peaceful" people.

The video also notably showed staffers from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's office hurrying for the exits. McCarthy originally criticized Trump and asked for him that day to call off the crowd — only to do an about-face, as he saw the House speakership on the horizon and needed Trump's base of supporters.

Even a former Trump chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said it was effective, calling it "stunning."
3. The committee went after Trump, painting him as a rogue and dangerous president.
The committee, particularly Cheney, made a strong case that Trump is a threat to democracy — a rogue and temperamental character who didn't listen to advice from anyone who disagreed about his election narrative.

But pretty much everyone around Trump knew the truth and couldn't tame or control him, not only his attorney general and his daughter, but Fox's Hannity and Trump's press secretary, McEnany.

In new texts from Jan. 7, Hannity tells McEnany, "No more stolen election talk" and that the 25th Amendment possibility of the Cabinet removing Trump from office was "real."

McEnany takes it as good advice, saying, "Love that. Thank you. This is the playbook. THANK YOU for your help."

Cheney made the case that Trump didn't want to stop the riot, that he was yelling and angry at advisers who were telling him that he needed to do more, and that he was watching on TV and aware of rioters chanting "Hang Mike Pence!"

Trump's response to that? According to Cheney: "Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it."
4. One of the biggest problems in this country continues to be people not operating from or believing in a shared set of facts.
If you watched this hearing with a split screen between Fox News and everyone else, it was eye-opening.

While every other cable news channel carried the hearing live, Fox did not. It didn't even cut away during the entire time its top host Tucker Carlson was on the air, making it less likely its audience would switch to any other channel to see the hearing, according to the left-leaning group Media Matters, which tracks conservative media.

Fox instead spun out narratives furthering Trump's lies and downplaying the evidence presented. Fox's audience was treated to narratives casting aspersions on the committee's work, as well as a cast of Trump supporters, including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, and former Trump administration officials, like controversial former chief of staff to the acting defense secretary Kash Patel, former White House adviser Stephen Miller and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Ironically, Hannity, the very person who had been texting the White House, telling them to get Trump to stop the election lies, was on TV Thursday night with banners on the screen, exclaiming that there were "false narratives" from the hearing, calling it a "sham investigation" that was an orchestrated "anti-Trump show trial."

The reality is: A significant portion of the country — and many of the very people who need to hear the facts about what happened on Jan. 6 — will have never heard the primary source evidence presented, making it difficult for Americans to get on the same page about what truly happened that day.
https://www.npr.org/2022/06/10/1104...-takeaways-from-first-jan-6-committee-hearing

Day 2 link.
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/168480017/

Day 3 link.
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/168500240/

Day 4 link.
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/168536152/

Day 5 link.
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/168549802/

Day 6 link.
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/168589319/

Day 7 link.
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/168709556/

Day 8 link.
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/168777683/
 
When you hire a producer to air this.
When you alter tweets or not read the full tweet.
When you don't show all the videos.
When one side can only question.
When Trump asked for NG and was denied.
When we see antifa changing clothes to make it look like they're Trump supporters.
When the cap city police open gates and doors and let people in.
When there's lies about deaths.

Yeah, I'll pass.
 
Can you at least honestly answer the poll if you don't want to contribute anymore?
 
I've answered it in the election topic. Why would I need to answer it again and again and again ad many members want people to do in side topics?
Is this about the damage that was done on Jan 6th? Or is is it about if Trump won the election in my opinion?
 
I added the poll so that we can guage people's mindset as they make their responses to the hearings.
 
It almost points to you going of topic...
 
Plus, it's the producer that literally buried the Epstein/Prince Andrew story because he was afraid ABC news would lose connections to fluff stories about the royal family.
 
I think he lost by razor thin margins in states that would flip the results if they all went exactly right. It’s possible that there was enough fraud in a couple places to make it closer than ball hair and a Florida style recount could change the results of a state or two. It’s impossible to prove it and we’d have a civil war if you did. If I were writing a conspiracy novel this is more or less exactly how I’d have written it. Throw in the lefts gaslighting and the took our jerbs crowd and you can see how this would go. I’d rather just fix the voting now and focus on 2024
 
I agree but it depends on what you mean by fixing voting. First we need to find out where there was fraud, where you can prove it, and then close those loopholes. Red states just making it harder to vote, without any proof that what they're implementing is fixing a problem, is just part of the fraud.
 
