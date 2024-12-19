Teppodama
On the eve of former President Donald Trump's return to power, a new report is turning the story of the 2021 Capitol incursion on its head.
For four years, a Democratic-run "select" committee on Jan. 6, anti-Trump Republicans, and the establishment media have blamed Trump for the violence in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, but the report released Tuesday accused Trump's acting defense secretary at the time, Christopher Miller, of defying Trump's specific orders.
It's the very first finding of the report, and it paints a scathing picture of Nancy Pelosi's "select" committee -- and former Rep. Liz Cheney's role in the whole affair.
Interesting but I'm sure nothing will come of it either way. Too much invested in Orange Man Insurrectionist.
