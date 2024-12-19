Elections J6 Bombshell: Trump Didn't Just Offer Military to Protect Capitol, He Ordered It but Was Disobeyed

Teppodama

Teppodama

A Dude, playing a Dude, disquised as another Dude
@Silver
Joined
Dec 19, 2014
Messages
11,968
Reaction score
5,978
- Link to Story

On the eve of former President Donald Trump's return to power, a new report is turning the story of the 2021 Capitol incursion on its head.

For four years, a Democratic-run "select" committee on Jan. 6, anti-Trump Republicans, and the establishment media have blamed Trump for the violence in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, but the report released Tuesday accused Trump's acting defense secretary at the time, Christopher Miller, of defying Trump's specific orders.

It's the very first finding of the report, and it paints a scathing picture of Nancy Pelosi's "select" committee -- and former Rep. Liz Cheney's role in the whole affair.
Click to expand...


Interesting but I'm sure nothing will come of it either way. Too much invested in Orange Man Insurrectionist.
 
Last edited:
Teppodama said:
- Link to Story




Interesting but I'm sure nothing will come of it either way. Too much invested in Orange Man Insurrectionist.
Click to expand...

I’m sure it will be investigated. If the Democrats hadn’t lost bigly last month then I’d agree that probably nothing would’ve come of it. One of the many reasons Biden is issuing blanket pardons to his buddies.
 
UberHere said:
I’m sure it will be investigated. If the Democrats hadn’t lost bigly last month then I’d agree that probably nothing would’ve come of it. One of the many reasons Biden is issuing blanket pardons to his buddies.
Click to expand...
While I have no issues with the Presidential right of Pardon, I have to question how the ones being given by Biden are not contestable given his cognitive issues. To be fair, if he's impaired enough that he wasn't viable to run against Trump during the last election why is he even still in his position. Authority should have been handed over to Harris.
 
Teppodama said:
While I have no issues with the Presidential right of Pardon, I have to question how the ones being given by Biden are not contestable given his cognitive issues. To be fair, if he's impaired enough that he wasn't viable to run against Trump during the last election why is he even still in his position. Authority should have been handed over to Harris.
Click to expand...
I have yet to see a reasonable answer to this since Biden announced he wasn't running again. You notice there is a massive blind eye being turned towards the Biden White House and what they are/aren't doing? They're still in office and we've barely seen or heard from them.
 
Teppodama said:
While I have no issues with the Presidential right of Pardon, I have to question how the ones being given by Biden are not contestable given his cognitive issues. To be fair, if he's impaired enough that he wasn't viable to run against Trump during the last election why is he even still in his position. Authority should have been handed over to Harris.
Click to expand...
Nothing will come from this, but it does give us something to think. Biden was found not fit to withstand trial on the classified documents case, but he's coherent enough to be president and give a bunch of pardons. Weird, but, that's what you get when the average senate member is in their 70-80's.
 
Teppodama said:
While I have no issues with the Presidential right of Pardon, I have to question how the ones being given by Biden are not contestable given his cognitive issues. To be fair, if he's impaired enough that he wasn't viable to run against Trump during the last election why is he even still in his position. Authority should have been handed over to Harris.
Click to expand...
I agree. She should’ve taken over as president immediately once he was officially deemed incompetent. This actually occurred prior to his big boy press conference when it was said he didn’t follow the law in regards to his handling of classified documents, but was not competent to stand trial for it.
 
Confucamus said:
I have yet to see a reasonable answer to this since Biden announced he wasn't running again. You notice there is a massive blind eye being turned towards the Biden White House and what they are/aren't doing? They're still in office and we've barely seen or heard from them.
Click to expand...
It would be one thing if even Democrats hadn't been pointing to Biden's declining cognitive state as justification for putting Kamala forward as their presidential candidate. Really, why hasn't something further been done about Biden being in charge. I mean he was even let slide on charges regarding classified documents because of his mental health. Anyway, that's not really relative to the OT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

koquerelle
Law House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney
10 11 12
Replies
228
Views
2K
UberHere
UberHere

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,904
Messages
56,676,557
Members
175,343
Latest member
World beater

Share this page

Back
Top