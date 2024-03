Heh, you can see Jamahal's thought process laid out here.



'But he's not TECHNICALLY that good...'



No, but he's a monster with one punch power and you have to be watertight defensively and extremely evasive to get through.



Going tit-for-tat and trying to win on the cards because he doesn't shut guys out every round won't do it. I hope Hill knows he's gonna have to KO this dude, not sure why he's looking at points.