Jamahal Hill blasts Alex Pereira's UFC 300 knockout celebration, issues $20,000 challenge to fans 'talking sh*t'

"That's fucking illegal"
“Now I haven’t really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and [dog walked] your guy [Glover Teixeira in one of the most one sided ass [whoopings] in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage,” Hill wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him!! But because I showed competitive fire and was excited to be back after an injury that could of ended my career, y’all think this [was] funny or cool!! [Alex], you really setup a punch you couldn’t get to without a weird confusing moment and did some weak shit, but [it’s] OK because you will fight me again and my eyes won’t leave you until your as stiff as Izzy left you in Miami!

“And y’all remember I’ve lost before in the first round and remember how I responded, this time will be even better.”

Hill is scheduled to face surging contender Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303 on June 29 in the co-main event. “Sweet Dreams” got a lot of negative comments on his post, and before he faces Ulberg later this month, Hill laid out a challenge to any of the fans who had something to say about his post.

“F*ck all that, bro, at the end of the day, bro, y’all can only talk so much shit before somebody starts to say something back,” Hill said on his Instagram Stories. “So for all y’all that’s talking shit about this fight and sh*t, and y’all want to speak on some fighting shit, we can talk money shit — [$20,000], pull up to the gym. Anybody, all y’all that’s talking on these posts and all of that shit, and talking this and that, I’ve got [$20,000]. Pull up to the gym, bro. Come get paid. I know y’all broke and need it.”

Jamahal Hill blasts Alex Pereira’s UFC 300 knockout celebration, issues $20,000 challenge to fans ‘talking sh*t’

Jamahal Hill called out Alex Pereira, as well as a slew of MMA fans who celebrated Pereira’s knockout of Hill at UFC 300.
giphy-downsized-large.gif


giphy-downsized.gif


5p8t.gif


6b3eadf2f87451afce7d3a754391097d_w200.gif


goodfellas-henry-hill.gif
 
I don't really like celebration in MMA tbh, I felt that one was uncalled for
 
starting out my day as a UFC fighter in very normal fashion, by pouring a cup of coffee and getting super mad online at a guy named ButtBlaster69. pure champion stuff
 
he talks alot of shit, gets ktfo and then gets all butthurt when people talk shit to him. he is getting less likable by the day. he is talking about respect and all that, but he rarely shows it to others
 
Jamahal is one of the most unlikeable fighters in recent years. He gets absolutely smoked by Pereira (and easily, at that) in a fight where he talked a large amount of shit beforehand.
Then he loses, and jumps to at least 5 different excuses, each being more absurd than the last.

Here's the truth: Jamahal isn't that great of a fighter. He looked great against an aging- Glover, who was already showing signs of age and deterioration. His other big wins come against an inconsistent Walker, and a heavily-declined Santos. I've never been super impressed by the guys skills.

Pereira handled him easy. No one is interested in a rematch.
 
Maybe you, Jamalahaahal shouldn’t wave a red cape at the Bull
 
Jamahal shouldn't have smashed the Poatan Statue -- the gods were not happy.



But, I'm not a big fan of any such celebrations.
 
Buckley still beats him on the insufferable scale by a mile

None of ya’ll would “pull up to the gym” with 20k
So he’s kind of right there
 
I believe they call that "Social media engagement" these days.

I'm not sure that how you're supposed to do it..... But that's it.
 
Hill talked a lot of trash before the fight. Alex did make it look easy...
 
