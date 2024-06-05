TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
“Now I haven’t really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and [dog walked] your guy [Glover Teixeira in one of the most one sided ass [whoopings] in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage,” Hill wrote on Instagram.
“I’ve never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him!! But because I showed competitive fire and was excited to be back after an injury that could of ended my career, y’all think this [was] funny or cool!! [Alex], you really setup a punch you couldn’t get to without a weird confusing moment and did some weak shit, but [it’s] OK because you will fight me again and my eyes won’t leave you until your as stiff as Izzy left you in Miami!
“And y’all remember I’ve lost before in the first round and remember how I responded, this time will be even better.”
Hill is scheduled to face surging contender Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303 on June 29 in the co-main event. “Sweet Dreams” got a lot of negative comments on his post, and before he faces Ulberg later this month, Hill laid out a challenge to any of the fans who had something to say about his post.
“F*ck all that, bro, at the end of the day, bro, y’all can only talk so much shit before somebody starts to say something back,” Hill said on his Instagram Stories. “So for all y’all that’s talking shit about this fight and sh*t, and y’all want to speak on some fighting shit, we can talk money shit — [$20,000], pull up to the gym. Anybody, all y’all that’s talking on these posts and all of that shit, and talking this and that, I’ve got [$20,000]. Pull up to the gym, bro. Come get paid. I know y’all broke and need it.”
Jamahal Hill blasts Alex Pereira’s UFC 300 knockout celebration, issues $20,000 challenge to fans ‘talking sh*t’
Jamahal Hill called out Alex Pereira, as well as a slew of MMA fans who celebrated Pereira’s knockout of Hill at UFC 300.
