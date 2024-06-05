Jamahal is one of the most unlikeable fighters in recent years. He gets absolutely smoked by Pereira (and easily, at that) in a fight where he talked a large amount of shit beforehand.

Then he loses, and jumps to at least 5 different excuses, each being more absurd than the last.



Here's the truth: Jamahal isn't that great of a fighter. He looked great against an aging- Glover, who was already showing signs of age and deterioration. His other big wins come against an inconsistent Walker, and a heavily-declined Santos. I've never been super impressed by the guys skills.



Pereira handled him easy. No one is interested in a rematch.