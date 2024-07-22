Jake Paul boxing contract stipulations allegedly preventing opponents from ko'ing him?

Gandulf
The first time I heard about this was Claressa Shields talking about Jake having a contract stipulation that if they knock him out they don't get paid or get paid the same amount.
Then it was said about the Tyson bout that if Tyson stops him in an early round he doesn't get the same amount paid as if the fight goes to the distance.
Is this legal in boxing? Isn't this kind of setting up/fixing the fight? shouldn't such fights be classified as exhibitions?
