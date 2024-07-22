Jake Paul boxing contract stipulations allegedly preventing opponents from ko'ing him?

The first time I heard about this was Claressa Shields talking about Jake having a contract stipulation that if they knock him out they don't get paid or get paid the same amount.

Then it was said about the Tyson bout that if Tyson stops him in an early round he doesn't get the same amount paid as if the fight goes to the distance.

Is this legal in boxing? Isn't this kind of setting up/fixing the fight? shouldn't such fights be classified as exhibitions?
 
If true then it would make Jake look like a massive joke, but because he has so much money and people are so broke, they're willing to do it for the money.
 
Mma fighters are crap boxers, get over it.
 
And boxers are crap MMA fighters lol, MMA is closer to reality however and most athletes of either sport recognize this and don't talk shit too much regarding the other sport. Jake on the other hand continuously acts like he is embarrassing MMA fighters as fighters while beating them in a sport that isn't theirs....meanwhile he doesn't have the testicles to take an MMA fight against any decent MMA fighter. His best wins are against a 47 year old Silva, who hasnt been a force in close to a decade prior to their fight and most recently Perry who at least took the fight to him even though he was undersized and out skilled in boxing.

It is amazing that people pay to watch this fucking clown, but to each is own.....If Paul had any courage he would challenge Poatan to a kickboxing only match...but that would take away his advantage...and he wouldn't do well so therefore couldn't talk shit about how he is embarrassing the sport of MMA...in a fucking boxing match,.
 
Is there actual proof of this claim?

It just seems like they are trying to bring the white man down 😔
 
That's what they used to say about Floyd and why he was always so boring and never finished anyone
 
Are boxers also crap boxers?

If the standard is that any type of MMA fighter losing to Jake Paul makes all MMA fighters crap at boxing, then it follows that any type of boxer losing to Jake Paul makes all types of boxers crap at boxing.
 
A half decent boxer would beat Jake Paul.
 
