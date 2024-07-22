Jake Paul boxing contract stipulations allegedly preventing opponents from ko'ing him?

tomjones said:



Mma fighters are crap boxers, get over it. Mma fighters are crap boxers, get over it. Click to expand...

And boxers are crap MMA fighters lol, MMA is closer to reality however and most athletes of either sport recognize this and don't talk shit too much regarding the other sport. Jake on the other hand continuously acts like he is embarrassing MMA fighters as fighters while beating them in a sport that isn't theirs....meanwhile he doesn't have the testicles to take an MMA fight against any decent MMA fighter. His best wins are against a 47 year old Silva, who hasnt been a force in close to a decade prior to their fight and most recently Perry who at least took the fight to him even though he was undersized and out skilled in boxing.It is amazing that people pay to watch this fucking clown, but to each is own.....If Paul had any courage he would challenge Poatan to a kickboxing only match...but that would take away his advantage...and he wouldn't do well so therefore couldn't talk shit about how he is embarrassing the sport of MMA...in a fucking boxing match,.