"Izzy was winning until he lost"

mister piscadinha
Jan 29, 2022
no, he was not
this narrative is already creeping up in here and i find it bizarre
yeah, izzy fought a good fight
still the first round was really close with ddp landing the harder shots, and he spent half of the second round on the bottom
the only round he clearly won was the third
truth is, if the fight had gone to the fifith round, izzy would be down 1-3
