"Izzy was winning until he lost"

mister piscadinha

mister piscadinha

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 29, 2022
Messages
1,371
Reaction score
1,810
no, he was not

this narrative is already creeping up in here and i find it bizarre

yeah, izzy fought a good fight

still the first round was really close with ddp landing the harder shots, and he spent half of the second round on the bottom

the only round he clearly won was the third

truth is, if the fight had gone to the fifith round, izzy would be down 1-3
 
Yeah I had DDP up 2 rounds to 1. DDP got some sneaky headkicks and low kicks. Those won him the first round.
 
He actually had a decent game plan to be more aggressive. He wasn't winning but he looked good. I think a lot of the people who had Izzy up just saw the live stats (which aren't accurate) and saw him winning the 4th fairly definitely.
 
just rewatching the fight rn and even in izzy's best round, the harder shots were dricus's

i think he would finish poatan at MW
 
Well two of the judges had it 29-28 DDP, one had it 29-28 Adesanya, and DDP was obviously winning round 4 even if he didn't get the submission. So immediately that gives DDP 3 rounds secured on two of the judges scorecard, enough to virtually guarantee a decision.

Adesanya would have needed to finish the fight to win it. So he was clearly losing. Anyone that thinks otherwise is out of touch with reality.
 
Brom Bones said:
Who the fuck said that? He was down 2-1 and well on his way to 3-1 before tapping.
Click to expand...

Tayski said:
Except he KO'd Alex in their last fight lol.

People are quick to say someone's done. Izzy was winning the fight last night until DDP had a second wind and put pressure on him. It's not like he was getting dominated like during the Strickland fight.

Last night's Adesanya still beats pretty much any MW on a given night. He just needs to win his next fight to get some momentum again. He can be champ again IMO.
Click to expand...
 
i thought izzy was winning but it was super close. i wouldn't hve cared about what the judges thought anyways, i was enjoying a great fight.

Fight of the year 2024 maybe
 
1st and 2nd was DDP
Adesanya won the 3rd clearly, and was in the way to Win the 4th.
Before the submission, the figth was going to 2-2 in the 5th.

Good figth, Dricus has doed more things in early rounds, and adesanya was growing in the figth, but Dricus just finish things without judges.
 
I had Izzy 2-1 going into the fourth, but I can definitely understand giving DDP the second round, and having it scored 2-1 DDP as most ppl did. I'm just speaking how I felt in the moment, and I wasn't truly scoring as much as laughing at Messy DuPlessis' winning approach (which looked funny a lot of the time but was effective, obviously).

Fact is, Izzy was never going to crack that chin without a pick axe and he was never going to submit DDP so it was apparently doomed from the start.
 
It was going to 2-2 and Adesanya was winning the 3rd and 4th until stopped. It was looking good for him until it wasn't. And I don't like him whatsoever.
 
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA said:
1st and 2nd was DDP
Adesanya won the 3rd clearly, and was in the way to Win the 4th.
Before the submission, the figth was going to 2-2 in the 5th.

Good figth, Dricus has doed more things in early rounds, and adesanya was growing in the figth, but Dricus just finish things without judges.
Click to expand...
He got rocked on the feet before being taken down and subbed. Even if he'd survived the round, Dricus would have won it.
 
I had DDP up 2-1 but Izzy seemed to be getting better and DDP tiring which made the finish even more surprising.
 
Do this even matter? It doesn’t matter where the fight starts, it’s where it finishes…
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

achoo42
Does anyone actually think Pereira beat Izzy in their first fight?
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
MetaIIica
Izzy would have lost in his 'prime' too.
2
Replies
27
Views
408
mister piscadinha
mister piscadinha
ipowerslapmywife
The narrative that Izzy won the first fight vs Pereira
Replies
1
Views
278
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
TerraRayzing
DDP vs Izzy was one of the best sagas ever
Replies
11
Views
221
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
J
Dricus winning the stand up in the first 6 minutes of the fight (22-16 for DDP) and then deciding to go wrestling heavy almost cost him the fight
Replies
9
Views
208
BowserJr
BowserJr

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,621
Messages
56,062,841
Members
175,052
Latest member
blisi23

Share this page

Back
Top