"Izzy was winning until he lost"

I had Izzy 2-1 going into the fourth, but I can definitely understand giving DDP the second round, and having it scored 2-1 DDP as most ppl did. I'm just speaking how I felt in the moment, and I wasn't truly scoring as much as laughing at Messy DuPlessis' winning approach (which looked funny a lot of the time but was effective, obviously).



Fact is, Izzy was never going to crack that chin without a pick axe and he was never going to submit DDP so it was apparently doomed from the start.