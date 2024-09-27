Was Cormier x Gustafsson one of the most difficult fights to score ever?

DanDragon Machi
Jan 28, 2014
I've watched this fight a few times and I'm still not sure
who won
First round clear for DC
Second round clear for Gustafsson
Third I think Gustafsson but was not so clear
Fourth was one of most difficult rounds ever
Fifith clear for DC
Gus was the most sophisticated kickboxer but DC killed him with dirt boxing. Such amazing fight
