Was Cormier x Gustafsson one of the most difficult fights to score ever?

MMAcolyte said: Except Frazier was the first guy to beat Ali. Unfortunately Gustafsson's chance at that kind of legacy was lost by one spinning back elbow from Jones and by the slimmest of margins against DC.

That spinning elbow is one of the most overrated strikes in history. It was a hard shot for sure, but it didn't wobble Gus, give him the rubber leg, or come close to knocking him out. Not soon after the elbow Jon went for the takedown and got stuffed by Gus. If Gus was so rocked he wouldn't have stopped the take down. Yes Jon did finish the final min pretty good but Gus was winning the striking with his own good shots for the remaining 80% of the round.