Was Cormier x Gustafsson one of the most difficult fights to score ever?

I've watched this fight a few times and I'm still not sure
who won

First round clear for DC
Second round clear for Gustafsson
Third I think Gustafsson but was not so clear
Fourth was one of most difficult rounds ever
Fifith clear for DC

Gus was the most sophisticated kickboxer but DC killed him with dirt boxing. Such amazing fight
 
DanDragon Machi said:
I've watched this fight a few times and I'm still not sure
who won

First round clear for DC
Second round clear for Gustafsson
Third I think Gustafsson but was not so clear
Fourth was one of most difficult rounds ever
Fifith clear for DC

Gus was the most sophisticated kickboxer but DC killed him with dirt boxing. Such amazing fight
Funny, me and my son watched it today. What a gritty, tough fight. DC sure beat him up Randy Couture-style in the clinch, but Gus had his moments, dropped him and was very close to getting a finish.
 
Good thread. Absolute classic of a fight. Gustafsson should've gotten the nod; see my signature.

TS I'm pretty sure Gustafsson lit DC up and almost knocked him out in either round 3 or 4. So not sure why whichever round that was is hard to score.
 
Gustafson really showed something elite against Jones and DC. It's too bad he was never able to carve out a bigger legacy. It's similar to Frazier being overshadowed by Ali and Foreman.
 
don't ask said:
Gustafson really showed something elite against Jones and DC. It's too bad he was never able to carve out a bigger legacy. It's similar to Frazier being overshadowed by Ali and Foreman.
Except Frazier was the first guy to beat Ali. Unfortunately Gustafsson's chance at that kind of legacy was lost by one spinning back elbow from Jones and by the slimmest of margins against DC.
 
MMAcolyte said:
They were wrong. Hendricks rightfully lost under the 10 point must system.
"Clearly"

When every MMA journalist and most fans have it the other way then it very clearly isn't a clear decision. There's even a breakdown on YouTube that goes through every strike and determined Hendricks won:



I don't particularly care who you think won. But it certainly wasn't clear. To claim so is ridiculous.
 
Zhang vs Joanna is another of the hardest fights to score

Joanna was dominant on volume but Zhang had more power
 
blaseblase said:
"Clearly"

When every MMA journalist and most fans have it the other way then it very clearly isn't a clear decision. There's even a breakdown on YouTube that goes through every strike and determined Hendricks won:



I don't particularly care who you think won. But it certainly wasn't clear. To claim so is ridiculous.
Dave Meltzer scored it for GSP, so it wasn't "every" media member. But I agree. It wasn't "clear" and definitely can be looked at a few different ways. But that's judging. It's extremely subjective.
 
gentel said:
Zhang vs Joanna is another of the hardest fights to score

Joanna was dominant on volume but Zhang had more power
It was basically a draw. If I had to give it to one of them it actually would've been Joanna. But there wasn't really a "bad" decision that could've come out've that.
 
MMAcolyte said:
Dave Meltzer scored it for GSP, so it wasn't "every" media member. But I agree. It wasn't "clear" and definitely can be looked at a few different ways. But that's judging. It's extremely subjective.
It's one of the most contested decisions in all of MMA. Very odd for a sherdog staff member of all people to claim it was clearcut.
 
I thought DC had it. Gustaffson retreated way too much
 
MMAcolyte said:
Except Frazier was the first guy to beat Ali. Unfortunately Gustafsson's chance at that kind of legacy was lost by one spinning back elbow from Jones and by the slimmest of margins against DC.
That spinning elbow is one of the most overrated strikes in history. It was a hard shot for sure, but it didn't wobble Gus, give him the rubber leg, or come close to knocking him out. Not soon after the elbow Jon went for the takedown and got stuffed by Gus. If Gus was so rocked he wouldn't have stopped the take down. Yes Jon did finish the final min pretty good but Gus was winning the striking with his own good shots for the remaining 80% of the round.
 
In the interest of accuracy I will have to answer no, it isn't, at least if we are considering all fights ever.

You could certainly consider it one of the hardest title fights to score. It was a very close and debatable fight, but it is possible to score it and feel confident that you can defend the score.

There are some fights where every round is highly debatable.
 
blaseblase said:
It's one of the most contested decisions in all of MMA. Very odd for a sherdog staff member of all people to claim it was clearcut.
It was a joke Sherbro. GSP vs Hendricks is the only fight from over a decade ago that can still get a 20+ page thread on here arguing who won.
 
