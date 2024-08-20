Izzy would have lost in his 'prime' too.

MetaIIica
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2019
- Messages
- 441
- Reaction score
- 1,164
DDP is a stylistic nightmare for izzy. Tall, fast, huge reach, impressive cardio. He fought using Whittakers gameplan, but DDP is more of a physical specimen and could do it better.
Kelvin Gastelum almost finished Izzy, the DDP fight played out exactly how it was supposed to, DDP would win most if not all of the time, unless Izzy can outpoint him and win a decision.
