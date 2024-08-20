Izzy would have lost in his 'prime' too.

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
441
Reaction score
1,164
DDP is a stylistic nightmare for izzy. Tall, fast, huge reach, impressive cardio. He fought using Whittakers gameplan, but DDP is more of a physical specimen and could do it better.

Kelvin Gastelum almost finished Izzy, the DDP fight played out exactly how it was supposed to, DDP would win most if not all of the time, unless Izzy can outpoint him and win a decision.
 
Agreed…Izzy arguably lost to Vettori in their first meeting and DDP is better than Marvin in every way.
 
Im not an Adesanya fan but I think he probably beats DDP in his Prime. He could have easily won the fight on the Weekend if he paced himself and fought smart like he used to when he was in his Prime. Also Adesanya cardio seemed to have dropped off a bit in this fight maybe due to longer layoff.
 
Izzy wins that fight if he doesn't gas...Prime Izzy would not have gassed...doesn't mean it's a sure thing, but your narrative is pretty much not a guarantee either bro.
 
Can you imagine every fighter in their prime fighting against each other?
It would be a strange game of billiards with no way to win or lose knocking into each other until the end of time.
Ragnarök.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Can you imagine every fighter in their prime fighting against each other?
It would be a strange game of billiards with no way to win or lose knocking into each other until the end of time.
Ragnarök.
Click to expand...
No. Ubereem would rule them all. Until he gets knocked out.
 
His last prime fight was probably the Costa fight.
 
