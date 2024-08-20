Izzy was gassed

You may say DDP looked gassed as well but he always fights like that, with his mouth wide open, looking dead ass tired. Poirier always seems gassed as well at some point during a 5 rounders.



I found Adesanya more messy than usual, maybe because DDP made him work a lot. He seemed to defend with less care the longer the fight went. When he got hit going backwards at the end of the fight it's almost as if he gave up his back. No offense though, DDP has immensly impressive cardio for someone his size. Costa or Romero, notorious bodybuilder looking fighters, had trouble even getting past the 3rd round