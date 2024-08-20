Izzy was gassed

Hazuki Ryo

Hazuki Ryo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 21, 2014
Messages
3,284
Reaction score
4,397
You may say DDP looked gassed as well but he always fights like that, with his mouth wide open, looking dead ass tired. Poirier always seems gassed as well at some point during a 5 rounders.

I found Adesanya more messy than usual, maybe because DDP made him work a lot. He seemed to defend with less care the longer the fight went. When he got hit going backwards at the end of the fight it's almost as if he gave up his back. No offense though, DDP has immensly impressive cardio for someone his size. Costa or Romero, notorious bodybuilder looking fighters, had trouble even getting past the 3rd round
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
You may say DDP looked gassed as well but he always fights like that, with his mouth wide open, looking dead ass tired. Poirier always seems gassed as well at some point during a 5 rounders.

I found Adesanya more messy than usual, maybe because DDP made him work a lot. He seemed to defend with less care the longer the fight went. When he got hit going backwards at the end of the fight it's almost as if he gave up his back. No offense though, DDP has immensly impressive cardio for someone his size. Costa or Romero, notorious bodybuilder looking fighters, had trouble even getting past the 3rd round
Click to expand...
Izzy gotta lay off the weed. At first weed gave him titties and now the devil's lettuce is giving him cardio problem
 
Izzy never had a gas tank and always gasses when pushed physically.

Keyword being "physically"...

If the fight goes 5 rounds and it's mainly standing, then Izzy is fine.

If the fight goes 5 rounds with a strong mix of wrestling and grappling, then Izzy is not so fine.
 
HNIC215 said:
Izzy never had a gas tank and always gasses when pushed physically.

Keyword being "physically"...

If the fight goes 5 rounds and it's mainly standing, then Izzy is fine.

If the fight goes 5 rounds with a strong mix of wrestling and grappling, then Izzy is not so fine.
Click to expand...
This is correct. In the first Pereira fight he gassed out in the last 2 minutes of the 4th round, then it was a dead body in the 5th round.

He also gassed against Cannonier, Kelvin ( kelvin gassed even harder), and a bit against Vettori. Against strickland he also looked a bit gassed too.

If you push him, he is gassing, but most of the time he can hide it from being too obvious.

Now that I think of it, I think he was starting to slow down in the second fight against Pereira as well, just before the fluke ko.
 
can you blame, ddp is exhausting, the pressure does that to people
 
When he went to his stomach, he didn’t try to turn to put DDP in his guard
He didn’t try to post up either
Exhausted
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

orca
Even in defeat izzy looked like a championship caliber fighter
2
Replies
36
Views
656
IvanDrago2.0
IvanDrago2.0
TerraRayzing
DDP vs Izzy was one of the best sagas ever
Replies
11
Views
223
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
Hog-train
Reasons Izzy Is Losing
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
P4p Islam
P4p Islam
ff
Reasons why DDP a Hard bill to swallow for some
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
CatchtheseHands
Why Jared Cannonier is in the worst possible position to be in right now
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
VinceArch
VinceArch

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,626
Messages
56,063,251
Members
175,052
Latest member
blisi23

Share this page

Back
Top