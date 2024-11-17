It's NOT about ducking. It's about best vs. the best

I find it extremely difficult to make a judgement of Bones current ability at HW, having faced two question marks.



That said, it is ONLY about the best facing the best.

Not finding the chosen one to see Jones fail.



I have no questions over Tom's ability.

I have none of Jon at LHW but still, that niggling uncertainty I think has crept into Jones psyche.



I love Poatan but I'd expect Jones to sweep him and choke him or GNP within 2 rounds.



But Poatan is irrelevant at HW.



I genuinely believe that the psyche of Jones will have him hating himself if he doesn't fight Tom. And not just "one day" but soon. Really soon.