  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

It's NOT about ducking. It's about best vs. the best

WillyWarminski

WillyWarminski

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Sep 4, 2024
Messages
238
Reaction score
421
I find it extremely difficult to make a judgement of Bones current ability at HW, having faced two question marks.

That said, it is ONLY about the best facing the best.
Not finding the chosen one to see Jones fail.

I have no questions over Tom's ability.
I have none of Jon at LHW but still, that niggling uncertainty I think has crept into Jones psyche.

I love Poatan but I'd expect Jones to sweep him and choke him or GNP within 2 rounds.

But Poatan is irrelevant at HW.

I genuinely believe that the psyche of Jones will have him hating himself if he doesn't fight Tom. And not just "one day" but soon. Really soon.
 
Jon ego can't take people thinking he would lose. Honestly, don't think he would duck if the money was what he wanted. Guy wants to cash in before he retires, but believe he would retire all the same without issue.
 
I think he clearly alluded he was in negotiations to take the Tom fight. Aka taking the fight that people want to see.
But then again Joe Rogan: soooooo you mean ALEX PERREIRA?!??!?
<30>
Dude read the room
 
WillyWarminski said:
I find it extremely difficult to make a judgement of Bones current ability at HW, having faced two question marks.
Click to expand...
He went life and death with Reyes and Santos 5 years ago, and has noticeably aged since then and gotten much slower. Are the top HWs worse than one leg Santos and Reyes?

Stipe and Gane were just easy matchups

WillyWarminski said:
I have no questions over Tom's ability.
Click to expand...
TDD and cardio are the two biggest
 
Last edited:
tritestill said:
Jon ego can't take people thinking he would lose. Honestly, don't think he would duck if the money was what he wanted. Guy wants to cash in before he retires, but believe he would retire all the same without issue.
Click to expand...
Interesting.

what do you think of the current HWs?

I think Tom is clear cut above the rest.
I also think Jon knows that and Tom is the only test left for him.

If he is only cashing in, I get it but I don't know if he could handle taking the easier choice.
 
WillyWarminski said:
I find it extremely difficult to make a judgement of Bones current ability at HW, having faced two question marks.

That said, it is ONLY about the best facing the best.
Not finding the chosen one to see Jones fail.

I have no questions over Tom's ability.
I have none of Jon at LHW but still, that niggling uncertainty I think has crept into Jones psyche.

I love Poatan but I'd expect Jones to sweep him and choke him or GNP within 2 rounds.

But Poatan is irrelevant at HW.

I genuinely believe that the psyche of Jones will have him hating himself if he doesn't fight Tom. And not just "one day" but soon. Really soon.
Click to expand...
Good post.

You must be a “hater”. Watch insecure Jones fan girls stampeding in here to attack you for making reasonable points and gargling his balls
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Poatan is the best combat athlete of all time. The things he is doing at 37 are unheard off. Fedor at this age was done. How is poatan able to compete
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
2K
GiganticMeat
GiganticMeat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,452
Messages
56,525,636
Members
175,264
Latest member
Foultarnished

Share this page

Back
Top