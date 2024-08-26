Islams resume has surpassed khabibs

Khabib will always have the aura because of his dominance and undefeated record. The sub over Conor being iconic for multiple reasons etc. But I think Islams record is already far better than Khabib.

Khabib has a lot of cans on his record even in the UFC with guys like horcher, shalorus, trujillo. His only really impressive names are RDA, mcgregor, barboza, poirier, gaethje. Also strong case for Tibau getting robbed

Islams got poirier, volk x2, Oliveira (most subs in division), dober (most kos in division), hooker, tsarukyan, not to mention more overall ufc wins and fights
 
2014 version of RDA would beat the brakes off of Dober. And Poirier TBH.

Barboza already tortured Hooker.

Volk and Chucky yeah. Great wins for Islam. Not enough though if we're gonna compare like this
 
Neither resumes are anything special.

The best win between them would be Charles followed by a drunk Conor, an injured RDA or a 145lbs fighter in Volkanovski.

The likes of MJ, Barboza, Hooker, Dober are nothing to write home about and the fact they need to be brought up to back up either resume shows how poor they are.
 
