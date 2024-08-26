Islams resume has surpassed khabibs

Khabib will always have the aura because of his dominance and undefeated record. The sub over Conor being iconic for multiple reasons etc. But I think Islams record is already far better than Khabib.



Khabib has a lot of cans on his record even in the UFC with guys like horcher, shalorus, trujillo. His only really impressive names are RDA, mcgregor, barboza, poirier, gaethje. Also strong case for Tibau getting robbed



Islams got poirier, volk x2, Oliveira (most subs in division), dober (most kos in division), hooker, tsarukyan, not to mention more overall ufc wins and fights