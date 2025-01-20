Islam's performance against Moicano on short notice compared to Khabib against Iaquinta short notice is very telling

First off Moicano is a far better fighter than Al was. Al only really beat Kevin Lee. Jorge win was one of the biggest robberies ever never heard a crowd boo a decision that bad in a while. Al even has admitted he lost.



Al was beating the likes of shot JLau, Diego, Pearson and Randy Couture son lol. Moicano has beaten better fighters than Al himself.



Al is far easier to submit than Moicano too only TCity got him in a fight he was winning too. Still Islam strangled him with ease round 1. Khabib tried to finish Al but couldn't at all.



Islam didn't need a gameplan or strat or preparation he just did his thing and made it look effortless. Khabib easily won but Al had a lot of moments and went 25 on short notice. Islam would have strangled Al even quicker most likely. Moicano had no moments there was a point where commentary thought Moicano dropped him but quickly found it was a slip lol