Islam's performance against Moicano on short notice compared to Khabib against Iaquinta short notice is very telling

First off Moicano is a far better fighter than Al was. Al only really beat Kevin Lee. Jorge win was one of the biggest robberies ever never heard a crowd boo a decision that bad in a while. Al even has admitted he lost.

Al was beating the likes of shot JLau, Diego, Pearson and Randy Couture son lol. Moicano has beaten better fighters than Al himself.

Al is far easier to submit than Moicano too only TCity got him in a fight he was winning too. Still Islam strangled him with ease round 1. Khabib tried to finish Al but couldn't at all.

Islam didn't need a gameplan or strat or preparation he just did his thing and made it look effortless. Khabib easily won but Al had a lot of moments and went 25 on short notice. Islam would have strangled Al even quicker most likely. Moicano had no moments there was a point where commentary thought Moicano dropped him but quickly found it was a slip lol
 
I think Brazilians who are good BJJ players are pretty easy for these dudes because they lack takedown defence and they play BJJ on the bottom and aren't used to trying to work up. At a high level these scraps usually go the way of the Dagi.
 
Khabib's performance against Dustin Poirier vs. Islam's performance was very telling.

Islam and Javier Mendez saying Khabib beats up Islam is very telling.

Islam losing many rounds in his career and getting knocked out is very telling.

Islam taking damage and getting his face mushed up every other fight is very telling.


Am I doing this right?
 
It really doesnt tell me jack shit lol

different fight, different night

but people grasping at straws? All the same lol

"I timed how long it took for Islam to get to the ring, and he got there 15 seconds faster than Khabib did."
 
Khabib's performance against Dustin Poirier vs. Islam's performance was very telling.
I don't think that's entirely fair to Islam. Poirier had already been in there against that level of Dagi when he fought him and he'd felt what it was like and had made some adjustments. Not enough to get the job done but he was doing a better job.
 
In hindsight it was a necessary fight and yet a pointless one. Moicano looked good on his feet a bit but it emptied upon grappling. I love Money Moicano and I can't blame him in the slightest. Dude had balls of steel, stepped up and did his best


But to be honest in terms of fate and time Armen is the biggest loser. He could've made it a fight but he no showed on a few days notice. I know shit happens but he effectively ruined the main event in hindsight. In all his fights he's showed up but he doesn't make it for a freakin title fight, a day before. Bad luck for everyone
 
Khabib wasnt trying to finish Al.

It was his first five round fight and he was getting work in, he was that five round experience
 
I don't think that's entirely fair to Islam. Poirier had already been in there against that level of Dagi when he fought him and he'd felt what it was like and had made some adjustments. Not enough to get the job done but he was doing a better job.
I can just as easily say Khabib fought a younger and better version of Dustin and Dustin would never be able to learn Khabib level grappling unless he was schooled in it since childhood.

Generally speaking, Islam has struggled throughout his entire career to dominate at the same level as Khabib. He simply doesn't have the same top control and is not as stable on his feet.

Khabib beat Raging Al 50-43 with multiple 10-8 rounds. That fight was a blowout. Al's MMA wrestling is tougher stylistically than some BJJ guy who concedes the TD like Moicano.
 
Khabib was sparring with him to improve his stand up game. Not taking him down and going to the 5th which is out of character from him was a giveway.
 
I think Khabib would have smoked Moicano too.

Love Money Moicano, but dude is just not that good at that level. People forget what old RDA did to him.
 
Well he's not going to learn to wrestle to that level but he can learn to defend it better than he did a few years before.

If you look at the evolution of someone like Vartanyan, then it's possible to evolve to where you could legitimately be a threat to these guys.
 
Top 15 now is way worse than it was in Khabib's day tbf.

That being said, Islam is a stud and his all round game is frighteningly good.
 
Can you provide evidence of "a lot of moments" please.
 
