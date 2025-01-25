JustOnce said: I don't know. I watched the fight tho.



Khabib lost to Tibau man.



But Khabib had a legendary career, all the respect.



But to say he's a tier above, we agree to disagree.



And no Khabib never faced fighters like ones that gave other three trouble.



Tibau was juiced to the gills and Khabib was green as hell, but still Tibau didn't do any damage to Khabib and Khabib opened Tibau's eye with a strike, plus he had him against the cage most of time. Decision could have gone either way.It was a close fight, but not a dog fight where Khabib took any damage.Constantly we've seen Islam in these dog fights where he takes a lot of punishment. Same can now be said for Umar who broke his hand and lost, and Usman who took a lot of punches tonight.The more time the fight is on the feet, the more chance you have to lose. This is why Khabib dominated. Top control and ground game. If you're holding someone down all night and pounding on them, you're not going to lose almost all the time.