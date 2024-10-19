F1980
Your circle of family and friends and co-workers. People you associate with.
In my circle I think more than half are Harris voters. I'm in the blue collar circle which is made up mostly of Trump voters. But if I add my family and friends, it tips over to Kamala having the most voters in my circle.
