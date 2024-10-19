Social Is your circle mostly made up of Harris or Trump voters?

Your circle of family and friends and co-workers. People you associate with.

In my circle I think more than half are Harris voters. I'm in the blue collar circle which is made up mostly of Trump voters. But if I add my family and friends, it tips over to Kamala having the most voters in my circle.
 
My circle Is my family

I would say 60/40 in favor of Kamala. They never ask me about politics anymore since I flipped on the issue of Israel
 
Great topic. Sadly we're becoming more and more tribal.

I'm a Trump supporter but my girlfriend who is insane is a Harris supporter. We absolutely do not talk politics and luckily she is mostly not vocal about her beliefs. If she was outspoken about it we would have to break up. My ex-wife is a rabid democratic and if we met today we wouldn't even make it past the first date.

As to friends most of them are Trump supporters but I have one very close and long time friend who is confused and supports Harris. We stay away from politics and I try to focus on the positive aspects of the friendship, such as his electrical skills that have helped me out more than once.

My very intelligent cat is a hardcore Trump supporter and as a result she gets treated like a queen and gets expensive and high quality food.
 
